Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

China urges US to ‘stop preparing for war in outer space’

By AFP Today, 10:28 am
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China urges the United States to “stop preparing for war” in space, after the US Space Force confirmed it had deployed weapons into orbit for the first time.

“We urge the US side to stop expanding its military capabilities and preparing for war in outer space,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun tells a news briefing, warning against an “arms race” in space.

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