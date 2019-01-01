In all-caps message, Trump sends well-wishes to all, including ‘haters’

Netanyahu lands in Brasilia for Bolsonaro inauguration, Pompeo meeting

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his delegation land in Brasilia ahead of the presidential inauguration later today of Jair Bolsonaro.

In the Brazilian capital, Netanyahu will also conduct a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which will likely focus on the planned withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

Bolsonaro’s inauguration is attended by 12 foreign leaders, according to local press reports, including Evo Morales of Bolivia, Viktor Orban of Hungary, Tabare Vazquez of Uruguay and Netanyahu.

After the various events connected to the inauguration, Netanyahu will also meet the president of Chile, Sebastian Piñera.

— Raphael Ahren