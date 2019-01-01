Livni concedes ouster was a shock, slams Gabbay’s ‘me, me, me’ speech

Labor MKs split over Gabbay announcement on Livni

Not all Labor lawmakers are pleased with Avi Gabbay’s decision to cut Livni off.

MK Eitan Cabel has complained about the move, telling fellow party members that Gabbay should have consulted with them first, according to the Kan broadcaster.

Others, like MK Shelly Yachimovich, hail the shock announcement as “brave.”

“Avi Gabbay’s step was dramatic, brave, and displays leadership,” says Yachimovich on Twitter. “We can’t deny the facts: Even though Livni is a worthy person, the agreement between her and Gabbay didn’t work. The opposite. It weakened us, particularly since it was clear that she didn’t accept his leadership.”