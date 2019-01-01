PM’s lawyers: Indictment hearing before elections would be a blow to democracy

Responding to the Hadashot news report that the attorney general plans to announce an indictment against Benjamin Netanyahu before the April 9 elections, the prime minister’s legal team says such a decision would be a “blow to the democratic process.”

We believe there will not be an [indictment subject to a hearing] because nothing [untoward] has happened,” Netanyahu’s lawyers say in a statement sent to journalists.

“It is undemocratic to start a hearing before the elections when it can not be concluded until after the elections. It is inconceivable that the public will hear only one side and not the other,” they argue, claiming that many cases are closed following a hearing.

“Declaring a hearing during the election campaign without allowing the other side to respond would therefore be a distortion of the voter’s will and a severe blow to the democratic process.”

— Raoul Wootliff