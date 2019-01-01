After Livni ouster, Gabbay taps MK Yachimovich as opposition leader

TV: AG likely to announce decision on PM indictments before election

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has been consulting with top judicial officials, including former Supreme Court justices and former attorney generals, on whether there are any legal obstacles to his announcing a decision on the Netanyahu indictments before the April elections, according to Hadashot news.

During the meeting last week at a hotel outside of Jerusalem, Mandelblit reportedly says: “Announcing a decision before elections is our obligation to the public that is going to the polls. I will do my utmost to finish the work as soon as possible.”

According to the television report, the attorney general has ruled out closing the cases and is likely to summon the prime minister for a pre-indictment hearing.