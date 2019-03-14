Attorney representing Otzma Yehudit head: 99% of Arabs are the enemy
search
home page
Live Now

Attorney representing Otzma Yehudit head: 99% of Arabs are the enemy

Union of Right Wing Parties No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich interrupts hearing on whether to bar extremist slate’s candidates, telling chief justice to respect the Knesset

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:29 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Otzma Yehudit party members Michael Ben Ari (R) and Itamar Ben Gvir speak to the media after a Supreme Court hearing on whether to disqualify them from running in the upcoming elections on March 14, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
Otzma Yehudit party members Michael Ben Ari (R) and Itamar Ben Gvir speak to the media after a Supreme Court hearing on whether to disqualify them from running in the upcoming elections on March 14, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

3:45 pm

UN warns of Syria humanitarian crisis as donors gather

Senior representatives from scores of countries and international organizations have gathered in a fresh effort to drum up aid for Syria amid growing donor fatigue as the conflict enters its ninth year.

UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, and think tanks are warning that the conflict, which has killed more than 400,000 people and sparked a refugee exodus that destabilized Syria’s neighbors and also hit Europe, is far from over.

Around 80 percent of people inside the country live in extreme poverty, and refugees are reluctant to return, fearing violence, conscription or prison. Almost six million people have fled Syria, many living in precarious conditions in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

“Syria remains one of the great crises of our time,” UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock says as the pledging conference opened in Brussels. He expressed deep concern about the threat of open conflict in Syria’s northern Idlib province, where more than 90 people were killed last month, nearly half of them children.

“A large-scale military assault on Idlib would create the worst humanitarian catastrophe the world has seen in the 21st Century,” Lowcock says.

The UN says $3.3 billion is needed to help meet Syria’s own aid needs this year, plus a further $5.5 billion to support neighboring countries where most Syrians are seeking refuge. About 11.7 million Syrians still depend on aid and more than 6 million of them have been forced from their homes but remain in the country.

— AP

3:25 pm

EU parliament leader under fire for praising Mussolini

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has come under fire for comments praising Italian dictator Bettino Mussolini.

Tajani told Radio 24 Wednesday evening that Mussolini did some “positive things,” including improving Italy’s infrastructure, until “he declared war on the entire world, following Hitler, until he promoted the racial laws” that restricted the rights of Jews.

Tajani, who is a member of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, was criticized from across the political spectrum, inside and outside of Italy.

Italy has struggled to come to terms with its fascist past and the rise of populism has brought reminders of Mussolini’s two-decades in power until his execution in 1945.

— AP

3:16 pm

Rivlin says he won’t let anyone influence his decision on who will form next government

Amid growing speculation over who Reuven Rivlin will task with forming the next coalition after elections, the president declares that he will not allow anyone to influence his decision.

“Recently there has been a discussion about my personal views — to whom I will give the task of forming the government. I, like my predecessors, view the elections and the people’s voice with reverence. These attacks will not deter me.

“I will be faithful to the letter and spirit of the law, as I was in the previous election campaign, and as my predecessors – all the presidents of Israel — have been in the past,” Rivlin tweets.

2:49 pm

PM said slated for visit to national religious flagship institution

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office at the Eli pre-military academy in the central West Bank in preparation for a planned visit by Benjamin Netanyahu to the national religious camp’s flagship institution, Channel 12 reports.

Netanyahu addressed the academy ahead of the last election as part of a successful last-minute push that polls indicated brought roughly four seats’ worth of Jewish Home voters to vote Likud in 2015.

2:36 pm

Trump hails ‘unlimited’ potential of a Britain trade deal

US President Donald Trump hails the “unlimited” potential of a trade deal with Britain — as Brexit is deadlocked in parliament.

“My Administration looks forward to negotiating a large scale Trade Deal with the United Kingdom,” he tweets.

2:36 pm

5 dead in Iran gas pipe blast

Five people have been killed and six others wounded in a gas pipeline explosion Thursday near the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran, state news agency IRNA reports.

“The gas pipes blew up about 200 metres (yards) from the road… destroying four vehicles that were passing by,” Ahvaz governor Jamal Alemi Neisi says, quoted by IRNA.

“This was not a terrorist act or sabotage and was caused by gas leaking” from the pipes, he says.

IRNA says the explosion struck near a traffic police station on the Ahvaz-Mahshahr freeway.

Ahvaz is the capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province on the border with Iraq.

— AFP

2:35 pm

Smotrich interrupts Otzma Yehudit hearing, tells chief justice she’s not respecting Knesset

Union of Right Wing Parties candidate Bezalel Smotrich interrupts the Supreme Court hearing on whether to disqualify candidates from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party.

When Chief Justice Esther Hayut tells Smotrich that he is not respecting the court, he responds, “I respect the court, and I ask you to respect the Knesset and its representatives.”

2:31 pm

State to High Court: Disqualify extremist Otzma Yehudit candidate

Representatives from the State Prosecutor’s Office are urging the Supreme Court to bar Otzma Yehudit chairman Michael Ben Ari from running in the upcoming elections.

Arguing that the former National Union MK has been inciting racism, Aner Helman says that Ben Ari, in his recorded speeches throughout the years, does not differentiate between Arabs. He says that to Ben Ari, Arabs “have no faces, they are all traitors, a fifth column, and a murderous nation.”

Justice Uzi Fogelman highlights a protest-rally Ben Ari led in the northern town of Afula against a tender that was open for Arab Israelis. “What context of national struggle is there in this case concerning a citizen who wants to live in Afula?” Fogelman presses.

Ben Ari’s legal representative Yitzhak Bam asserted that his client has “no problem” with Arab Israelis who are loyal to the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people.

Asked if 99% of Arab Israelies are considered “enemies,” Ben Ari’s attorney confirmed, “that’s the logic.”

read more:
comments