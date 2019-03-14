Neo-Nazi website founder says he fears returning to US

Shin Bet officials approached Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz last month to let him know that his phone had been hacked by programmers in Iran, Channel 12 news reports.

The hackers got a hold of Gantz’s personal details and professional texts and the Shin Bet agents told him that any sensitive information could be used against him in the weeks leading up to the election.

The agents told Gantz to proceed as he sees fit, suggesting that no classified information had been on the device in the first place.

In light of the Channel 12 report, Gantz canceled a campaign appearance scheduled for this evening.

Blue and White declined to comment on the details of the report, only saying that its timing, weeks before the election, raises questions.