IS militants, families surrender after offensive in Syria
Not quite statehood: US envoy says peace plan aims to boost Palestinian autonomy

David Friedman tells Washington Examiner that administration’s goal is to grant Palestinians greater control of their lives, without jeopardizing Israeli security

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:29 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks at the Jewish Federation of North America's annual General Assembly in Tel Aviv, October 24, 2018. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks at the Jewish Federation of North America's annual General Assembly in Tel Aviv, October 24, 2018. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

6:57 pm

Hamas forces violently break up cost of living protest — reports

Hamas security forces have violently broken up a protest against the rising cost of living in the Deir al-Balah refugee camp of central Gaza, according to Palestinian media.

A Hamas spokesman tells Palestinian media that the protest was held without a permit.

 

6:51 pm

Abrams, Biden meet as both weigh 2020 decisions

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams are meeting privately in Washington as both weigh their political futures.

Biden is expected to make his decision soon on whether to run for president for a third time.

Abrams is being heavily recruited to run for the Senate in 2020. But she says she hasn’t ruled out seeking the presidency herself.

The two figures represent starkly different faces for the Democratic Party.

Biden, 76, is viewed as the consummate dealmaker and establishment figure.

Abrams, 45, narrowly missed being elected the first black woman governor in American history.

A person close to Abrams confirmed the meeting and says it was at Biden’s request. The person was not authorized to speak publicly.

— AP

6:49 pm

US House unanimously demands Mueller report be made public

The US House of Representatives has voted unanimously to demand that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on his Russian election meddling investigation be made public.

The House voted 420-0 on the non-binding resolution, signaling strong opposition to any move that US President Donald Trump and his Attorney General Bill Barr might make to restrict access by Congress or the public to Mueller’s findings.

While Republicans condemned the resolution as a political move, ultimately 190 voted in favor.

The vote comes as expectations rise that Mueller is near to bringing to a close a nearly two-year-old investigation that has focused on whether Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with the Russians.

Democrats speculate that the report might have enough evidence to support an impeachment effort against the president.

— AFP

6:45 pm

Defense Ministry strike to delay advancement of plans for 4,500 settlement homes

Employees of the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration are relaunching their strike for improved work conditions, in a move that will prevent next week’s High Planning Subcommittee meeting, where some 4,500 settlement homes are slated to be advanced.

6:42 pm

IDF arrests Gazan who crossed into Israeli territory with knife

The Israel Defense Forces says it has apprehended a Palestinian, who crossed into Israeli territory from Gaza. During a search of the suspect, a knife was found in his possession.

6:14 pm

Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to lying about attack

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago a few weeks ago.

Lawyer Tina Glandian entered the plea on behalf of the 36-year-old actor during a hearing in Cook County Circuit Court after Judge Steven Watkins was assigned to oversee the case, including the trial.

Watkins granted Smollett’s request to be allowed to meet with lawyers in New York and California, but said the actor must give the court at least 48 hours’ prior notice. He scheduled the next hearing for April 17.

Smollett, who left the courthouse without speaking to reporters, is charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors allege that Smollett, who is black and gay and plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show, hired two friends to help him stage the attack on him in downtown Chicago early on the morning of Jan. 29. They say Smollett was unhappy about his salary and wanted to drum up publicity to help his career.

Smollett has denied that he staged the attack and maintains he is innocent. His attorneys have called the charges against him “prosecutorial overkill.”

There were several supporters outside the courthouse doors as Smollett arrived for the hearing, including some who waved signs. Activist Wisdom Cole led a few chants in support of the actor, the black community and the LGBT community.

“Jussie has been a person of high caliber and character. He comes from an activist family. He has a consistent track record and history of supporting marginalized people … and so his track record is not on par with the idea of a hoax,” she said.

— AP

6:12 pm

Trump warns of ‘severe’ consequences if EU fails to hold trade talks

US President Donald Trump warns the European Union of consequences that will be “severe economically” if Brussels fails to hold trade talks.

“The European Union treats us very, very unfairly,” Trump tells reporters at the White House.

“They’re willing to talk to us. If they don’t talk to us we’ll do something that will be severe economically. We’ll tariff a lot of their products coming in.”

— AFP

6:10 pm

US court rules gun maker can be sued over Newtown shooting

A divided Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled gun maker Remington can be sued over how it marketed the Bushmaster rifle used to kill 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Justices issues a 4-3 ruling that reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit and overturned a lower court ruling that the lawsuit was prohibited by a 2005 federal law that shields gun manufacturers from liability in most cases when their products are used in crimes.

The plaintiffs include a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the massacre. They argue the AR-15-style rifle used by shooter Adam Lanza is too dangerous for the public and Remington glorified the weapon in marketing it to young people.

Remington has denied wrongdoing and previously insisted it can’t be sued under the federal law.

— AP

5:52 pm

German far-right party’s bus attacked in Berlin; no injuries

Berlin police say they’re investigating an attack on a bus carrying 17 members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in the capital.

Police tell the dpa news agency that unidentified suspects attacked the bus Thursday morning with paint bombs, flares and rocks.

Police say many windows of the rental bus were broken but none of the members of the party, known as the AfD, were injured.

— AP

5:47 pm

Eurovision ticket sales to resume after 2-week freeze due to scalping concerns

Two weeks after the Kan public broadcaster froze its sale of tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest due to suspicions of scalping concerns, marketing will resume at 6 p.m. local time.

5:47 pm

Long lines reported at train stations throughout country due to security guard cuts

Exceptionally long lines are being reported at train stations throughout the country due to a reduction in the number of security guards.

Earlier this year, the Transportation Ministry announced a cut of one third of its security guards, prompting minister Israel Katz to promise that he would intervene in order to prevent the measure. However, Israel Radio reports that no such intervention has been made.

5:26 pm

5:22 pm

7 GOP senators now against Trump border order

Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Lamar Alexander have endorsed a resolution passed by the Democratic-controlled House to block US President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to fund his long-promised US-Mexico border wall.

That brings to seven the number of Republicans who have announced they will cross Trump on a vote expected for Thursday afternoon, ensuring the measure will pass.

Romney was the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee and a sometimes critic of Trump; Alexander is among the senior guardians of the Senate as an institution. Lawmakers oppose Trump’s action because they see the power of the purse as Congress’ prerogative.

Romney says that “this is a vote for the Constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core.”

Trump has promised to veto the measure and is sure to be sustained by his House GOP allies.

— AP

5:22 pm

Trump: Brexit debate is ‘tearing the country apart’

US President Donald Trump says the ongoing debate in Britain over leaving the European Union is “tearing the country apart.”

Trump says he’s “surprised at how badly” it’s been handled and that he thinks an agreement to leave the EU could have been negotiated better. Trump, who sees himself as a master deal-maker, says he gave advice to British Prime Minister Theresa May but that she didn’t listen to him.

British lawmakers are to decide today whether to seek a delay to Brexit, which is currently scheduled for March 29.

May grudgingly granted the vote after Parliament twice rejected her proposed EU divorce deal

Trump commented as he welcomed Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House for an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The day falls on Sunday.

— AP

5:16 pm

Chemical weapons probe team to start in ‘weeks’

A new chemical weapons investigation team with the power to assign blame for attacks such as those in Syria will start work in weeks, the head of the world’s toxic arms organization says.

Member countries of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons agreed in June to allow the body to identify the perpetrators of chemical attacks, but the new powers are strongly opposed by Moscow and Damascus.

Western states have called for the team to start work on identifying the culprits behind a deadly attack in the Syrian town of Douma in April 2018.

The OPCW said in a report on March 2 that chlorine was likely used in the attack, which it said killed more than 40 people.

— AFP

5:01 pm

US court: Middle finger protected by the Constitution

When it comes to the middle finger, police might need a thicker skin.

A federal appeals court says a Michigan woman’s constitutional rights were violated when she was handed a speeding ticket after giving the finger to a suburban Detroit officer in 2017. The decision means a lawsuit by Debra Cruise-Gulyas can proceed.

In a 3-0 decision Wednesday, the court says Taylor Officer Matthew Minard “should have known better,” even if the driver was rude.

Minard stopped Cruise-Gulyas and wrote her a ticket for a lesser violation. But when that stop was over, Cruise-Gulyas raised her middle finger.

Minard pulled her over again and changed the ticket to a more serious speeding offense.

Cruise-Gulyas sued, saying her free-speech rights and her rights against unreasonable seizure were violated.

— AP

4:58 pm

Stopping short of statehood, Friedman says peace plan’s goal to provide more autonomy to Palestinians

Stopping short of saying his administration’s peace plan would grant Palestinians statehood, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman says that the goal of the plan is to increase Palestinian autonomy.

“We’d like to see Palestinian autonomy improve significantly, as long as it doesn’t come at the risk of Israeli security. Where you slice that can be debated,” Friedman tells the Washington Examiner.

4:56 pm

US Treasury chief to ‘follow the law’ on Trump tax returns

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he would “follow the law” if Congress requested US President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Trump has refused to release the documents, in stark contrast to all previous presidents and presidential candidates in modern times.

But the opposition Democrats, who control of the lower house of Congress, are expected to demand the records to delve into Trump’s business ties, in particular with Russia.

In a contentious sparring session during testimony before the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Mnuchin was asked what he would do if he received a request.

“I will consult with the legal department within Treasury and I will follow the law,” he replies.

He notes that he was not aware of the Treasury ever having received a request to release tax information for an elected official.

Trump, a self-declared billionaire, released a less detailed financial statement but has kept his tax returns private, fueling speculation about his sources of revenue and his net worth.

He has claimed he could not release them because he was under audit, an explanation regarded as implausible by his political opponents.

Trump nominated Charles Rettig to head the US tax agency, the Internal Revenue Service, after the official had written an article backing the president’s controversial stance.

— AFP

4:43 pm

Egyptian delegation arrives in Gaza to mediate long-term ceasefire between Hamas and Israel

A delegation of Egyptian security officials have arrived in Gaza in order to continue their efforts in mediating a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Arab media reports.

 

4:34 pm

Convicted French cardinal Barbarin to meet Pope Francis Monday

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who received a six-month suspended jail sentence for failing to report sex abuse by a priest under his responsibility, will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday, officials in his Lyon diocese say.

Barbarin, the most senior French cleric caught up in the global pedophilia scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church, had said after his conviction last week that he would travel to Rome to tender his resignation to the pope.

— AFP

4:34 pm

Acting Pentagon chief says IS territory nearly cleared

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan says the United States and its partners in Syria have liberated virtually all the territory the Islamic State group once held.

But he’s not declaring victory. The insurgents and local forces are still battling over a small slice of land.

Shanahan tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that US forces are drawing down in Syria but will maintain a presence to prevent a resurgence of the extremist group that once controlled large swaths of Syrian and Iraqi territory.

Shanahan is a former Boeing executive who’s been the interim Pentagon chief since January 1, when Defense Secretary Jim Mattis left.

US President Donald Trump hasn’t said whether he’ll nominate Shanahan for the Cabinet post.

— AP

4:03 pm

Yemen warring sides divided over US Senate vote on the war

Yemen’s warring sides are divided over the US Senate vote to end America’s support for the Saudi-led war in the impoverished country, with the Yemeni government condemning it while the Iran-backed rebels have welcomed the development.

Information Minister Moammar al-Iryani denounces the vote, saying it would only “embolden Iran and empower its proxy,” the rebels known as Houthis.

The rivals Houthis — who are at war with the internationally recognized government and its backers from the Saudi-led coalition — hailed the Senate step, saying that US support has “prolonged the conflict.”

The Senate vote on Wednesday brought the Congress one step closer to an unprecedented rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. It also put Congress on a collision course with Trump, who has already threatened to veto the resolution.

— AP

3:45 pm

UN warns of Syria humanitarian crisis as donors gather

Senior representatives from scores of countries and international organizations have gathered in a fresh effort to drum up aid for Syria amid growing donor fatigue as the conflict enters its ninth year.

UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, and think tanks are warning that the conflict, which has killed more than 400,000 people and sparked a refugee exodus that destabilized Syria’s neighbors and also hit Europe, is far from over.

Around 80 percent of people inside the country live in extreme poverty, and refugees are reluctant to return, fearing violence, conscription or prison. Almost six million people have fled Syria, many living in precarious conditions in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

“Syria remains one of the great crises of our time,” UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock says as the pledging conference opened in Brussels. He expressed deep concern about the threat of open conflict in Syria’s northern Idlib province, where more than 90 people were killed last month, nearly half of them children.

“A large-scale military assault on Idlib would create the worst humanitarian catastrophe the world has seen in the 21st Century,” Lowcock says.

The UN says $3.3 billion is needed to help meet Syria’s own aid needs this year, plus a further $5.5 billion to support neighboring countries where most Syrians are seeking refuge. About 11.7 million Syrians still depend on aid and more than 6 million of them have been forced from their homes but remain in the country.

— AP

3:25 pm

EU parliament leader under fire for praising Mussolini

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has come under fire for comments praising Italian dictator Bettino Mussolini.

Tajani told Radio 24 Wednesday evening that Mussolini did some “positive things,” including improving Italy’s infrastructure, until “he declared war on the entire world, following Hitler, until he promoted the racial laws” that restricted the rights of Jews.

Tajani, who is a member of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, was criticized from across the political spectrum, inside and outside of Italy.

Italy has struggled to come to terms with its fascist past and the rise of populism has brought reminders of Mussolini’s two-decades in power until his execution in 1945.

— AP

3:16 pm

Rivlin says he won’t let anyone influence his decision on who will form next government

Amid growing speculation over who Reuven Rivlin will task with forming the next coalition after elections, the president declares that he will not allow anyone to influence his decision.

“Recently there has been a discussion about my personal views — to whom I will give the task of forming the government. I, like my predecessors, view the elections and the people’s voice with reverence. These attacks will not deter me.

“I will be faithful to the letter and spirit of the law, as I was in the previous election campaign, and as my predecessors – all the presidents of Israel — have been in the past,” Rivlin tweets.

2:49 pm

PM said slated for visit to national religious flagship institution

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office at the Eli pre-military academy in the central West Bank in preparation for a planned visit by Benjamin Netanyahu to the national religious camp’s flagship institution, Channel 12 reports.

Netanyahu addressed the academy ahead of the last election as part of a successful last-minute push that polls indicated brought roughly four seats’ worth of Jewish Home voters to vote Likud in 2015.

2:36 pm

Trump hails ‘unlimited’ potential of a Britain trade deal

US President Donald Trump hails the “unlimited” potential of a trade deal with Britain — as Brexit is deadlocked in parliament.

“My Administration looks forward to negotiating a large scale Trade Deal with the United Kingdom,” he tweets.

2:36 pm

5 dead in Iran gas pipe blast

Five people have been killed and six others wounded in a gas pipeline explosion Thursday near the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran, state news agency IRNA reports.

“The gas pipes blew up about 200 metres (yards) from the road… destroying four vehicles that were passing by,” Ahvaz governor Jamal Alemi Neisi says, quoted by IRNA.

“This was not a terrorist act or sabotage and was caused by gas leaking” from the pipes, he says.

IRNA says the explosion struck near a traffic police station on the Ahvaz-Mahshahr freeway.

Ahvaz is the capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province on the border with Iraq.

— AFP

2:35 pm

Smotrich interrupts Otzma Yehudit hearing, tells chief justice she’s not respecting Knesset

Union of Right Wing Parties candidate Bezalel Smotrich interrupts the Supreme Court hearing on whether to disqualify candidates from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party.

When Chief Justice Esther Hayut tells Smotrich that he is not respecting the court, he responds, “I respect the court, and I ask you to respect the Knesset and its representatives.”

2:31 pm

State to High Court: Disqualify extremist Otzma Yehudit candidate

Representatives from the State Prosecutor’s Office are urging the Supreme Court to bar Otzma Yehudit chairman Michael Ben Ari from running in the upcoming elections.

Arguing that the former National Union MK has been inciting racism, Aner Helman says that Ben Ari, in his recorded speeches throughout the years, does not differentiate between Arabs. He says that to Ben Ari, Arabs “have no faces, they are all traitors, a fifth column, and a murderous nation.”

Justice Uzi Fogelman highlights a protest-rally Ben Ari led in the northern town of Afula against a tender that was open for Arab Israelis. “What context of national struggle is there in this case concerning a citizen who wants to live in Afula?” Fogelman presses.

Ben Ari’s legal representative Yitzhak Bam asserted that his client has “no problem” with Arab Israelis who are loyal to the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people.

Asked if 99% of Arab Israelies are considered “enemies,” Ben Ari’s attorney confirmed, “that’s the logic.”

5:26 pm

