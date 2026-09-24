France to send troops to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says

France will send troops and defense systems to Saudi Arabia to help protect the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, which is key for energy transport, French President Emmanuel Macron says.

“This is the agreement we have finalized with the Saudis: We are going to send military resources, that is to say, soldiers, radar systems and defense systems, to protect this site — not to get us involved in any conflicts, but to protect this site,” Macron says in an interview with TF1 and France 2 TV.