Responding to Netanyahu, Mamdani accuses PM of ‘baseless lies meant to sanitize his genocide’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responds to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly, in which the premier called the mayor “antisemitic” and accused him of being friendly with Hamas.

Mamdani, a staunch opponent of Israel, has previously called Netanyahu a “war criminal” and urged his arrest on an International Criminal Court warrant for war crimes charges. Netanyahu denies the allegations.

In a statement following Netanyahu’s speech, Mamdani accuses the prime minister of leading a genocide, a charge he has made previously and that Israel rejects.

“As he has done time and again, Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitize his genocide of Palestinians,” Mamdani says in his statement, according to local media reports. “Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

On social media, meanwhile, Mamdani writes that he planted an olive tree at his residence last night with Gazan Palestinian families, sharing a video of that event.

Last night I planted an olive tree at Gracie Mansion with Palestinian families from Gaza. May peace be our future. pic.twitter.com/3snGtcAA0J — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 24, 2026