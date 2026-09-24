Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Hundreds chant ‘Zionism will fall’ at anti-Netanyahu march to UN

By Luke Tress 24 September 2026, 11:35 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York City, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)
Protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York City, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

Hundreds of protesters chant “Zionism will fall” at a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN.

The protesters, led by the Palestinian Youth Movement, are marching from Bryant Park, in midtown Manhattan, to the UN.

The rally is the largest of the many protests against Netanyahu today.

Protesters hold a huge cardboard cutout showing Netanyahu drenched in red, his hands dripping in blood.

One protester waves the red flag of the PFLP terrorist group. Others hold signs saying, “Zionism is terrorism.”

“Zionism in all its forms will never be welcome in New York City,” a speaker tells the crowd.

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