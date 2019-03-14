Trump: Brexit debate is ‘tearing the country apart’

Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Lamar Alexander have endorsed a resolution passed by the Democratic-controlled House to block US President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to fund his long-promised US-Mexico border wall.

That brings to seven the number of Republicans who have announced they will cross Trump on a vote expected for Thursday afternoon, ensuring the measure will pass.

Romney was the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee and a sometimes critic of Trump; Alexander is among the senior guardians of the Senate as an institution. Lawmakers oppose Trump’s action because they see the power of the purse as Congress’ prerogative.

Romney says that “this is a vote for the Constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core.”

Trump has promised to veto the measure and is sure to be sustained by his House GOP allies.

— AP