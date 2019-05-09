Iran says it wants to put nuclear deal ‘back on track’

Russian President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin for Israel’s 71st Independence Day.

“It is symbolic that this year your country’s national holiday coincides with the Day of the great Victory, which rid the world from the brown plague and saved the Jewish people from extermination,” Putin is quoted saying in a statement from the Kremlin, referring to Russia’s annual commemorations of the surrender of Nazi Germany in World War II.

According to the Kremlin, Putin hailed Israeli-Russian ties and said he believed the countries would continue to work closely together.

The statement also says Putin told the Israeli leaders Moscow will make additional efforts to reach a “fair comprehensive settlement” in the region and is committed to guaranteeing Israel’s security and future development.