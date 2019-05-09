Russia condemns new US sanctions on Iran, calls for talks

MOSCOW — Russia denounces new US sanctions on Iran’s mining industry and calls for talks to preserve the nuclear deal with Tehran.

“The United States has just introduced a new package of sanctions affecting the mining industry in Iran. We strongly condemn this step,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

Because of the “seriousness of what is happening,” Iran and world powers should meet “to determine ways to normalize the situation,” the ministry says.

Moscow says it understood why Iran, in the face of US sanctions, had decided to suspend some of its commitments under the deal.

But it urges Tehran to “refrain from further steps to curtail the fulfillment of its obligations,” while calling on other partners in the deal to meet their promises.

Among the steps that needed to be taken, it says, were moves to facilitate financial transactions and to continue trade and economic cooperation.

“We urge everyone not to cut off economic ties, including the purchase of Iranian products, first of all energy.”

— AFP