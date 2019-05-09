4 people critically injured in car crash near Modiin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu says he wants Israel to put a Bible on the moon during its next attempted lunar landing.

Speaking at the International Bible Quiz held annually on Independence Day, Netanyahu refers to the crash landing last month of SpaceIL’s Beresheet spacecraft, which was carrying a digital copy of the Bible.

“We are going to send the spacecraft another time and it is very likely we’ll bring a little Bible. I want the Bible to land on the moon because it is written, ‘When I behold Thy heavens, the work of Thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which Thou hast established,” he says, quoting a line from Psalms.

Netanyahu says he wants Israel to become the fourth country to have successfully landed a space vehicle on the moon, following the Soviet Union, United States and China.

“There is a very good chance that within two to three years, we will be the fourth country,” he says.