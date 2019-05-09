Iran says it wants to put nuclear deal ‘back on track’

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Putin sends Independence Day greetings to Netanyahu, Rivlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin for Israel’s 71st Independence Day.
“It is symbolic that this year your country’s national holiday coincides with the Day of the great Victory, which rid the world from the brown plague and saved the Jewish people from extermination,” Putin is quoted saying in a statement from the Kremlin, referring to Russia’s annual commemorations of the surrender of Nazi Germany in World War II.
According to the Kremlin, Putin hailed Israeli-Russian ties and said he believed the countries would continue to work closely together.
The statement also says Putin told the Israeli leaders Moscow will make additional efforts to reach a “fair comprehensive settlement” in the region and is committed to guaranteeing Israel’s security and future development.
Israeli Air Force marks Independence Day with annual flyover
The Israeli Air Force is marking Israel’s 71st Independence Day with its annual flyover of cities across the country.
The event kicked off this morning with a number of airshows at bases around Israel before the flyover passed over communities in the south of the country, which the military added to the itinerary this year in a show of support for locals after last’s weekends heavy rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
By the early afternoon, the flyover was passing over the Jerusalem area before returning to the south, where it is set to wrap up in Beersheba around 2:45 p.m.
Visitors to the bases could also see the IAF’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which has been used to intercept rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, as well as other military equipment.
Rights group accuses Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels of storing weapons near civilians
CAIRO — A prominent international rights group says Yemen’s Houthi rebels had stored explosives in a warehouse in a residential area in the capital that caught fire last month, killing at least 15 children and wounding more than 100 people.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch and an independent Yemeni rights organization releases a joint statement on Thursday urging the Houthis to “stop storing large concentrations of volatile materials in densely populated areas.”
In Yemen’s civil war, the Iran-backed Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s forces since March 2015.
The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa.
The statement says the initial cause of the fire remains unknown. However, it cited media reports saying Saudi-led forces had launched an airstrike in this area that day.
— AP
Iran says it wants to put nuclear deal ‘back on track’
After Iran announced yesterday it would stop honoring parts of the international deal curbing its nuclear powers, a spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organization says Tehran wants to bring the accord “back on track” following the US withdrawal last year.
“Our goal is to strengthen the JCPOA (the acronym for the nuclear agreement) and bring it back on track,” state news agency quotes Behrouz Kamalvandi, according to Reuters.
comments