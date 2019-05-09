Jordan reshuffles cabinet to tackle economic challenges

President Reuven Rivlin hosts diplomats posted in Israel at his official residence in Jerusalem for the country’s 71st Independence Day, touting the Jewish state’s democracy and status on the world stage.

“From the day Israel was born until today, we have faced enemies. Yet despite the severe security threats, we have built a thriving democracy with an independent judiciary, a free press, and religious freedom for all. This is a modern miracle,” Rivlin is quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

“Israel is a small country, but we have big dreams. In fact, we are already becoming a world superpower. Not a superpower of military might -though we will always do what is necessary to defend ourselves – but a superpower of hope,” he adds.

Rivlin expresses hope for the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and regional countries, saying they could lead to “tremendous development and prosperity” in the Middle East.

“Peaceful relations between Israel and its neighbors, especially our Palestinian neighbors, could bring such tremendous development and prosperity to the region. We continue to dream of peace with all our neighbors, because I deeply believe that we are not doomed to live together, we are destined to live together,” he says.

Rivlin’s office says the president received congratulatory messages from a number of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and King Felipe VI of Spain, among others.