Trump says John Kerry telling Iranians not to call him

US President Donald Trump says he is open to holding negotiations with Iran and accuses former secretary of state John Kerry of telling Iranian leaders not to speak with him.

Speaking at the White House, Trump is asked about his decision to speedup the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf.

“We have information that you don’t want to know about. They were very threatening,” Trump says.

“What I’d like to see with Iran, I’d like to see them call me,” he adds.

Trump claims Kerry, who was America’s top diplomat when the 2015 deal curbing Iran’s nuclear deal was finalized, is in frequent contact with the Iranians.

“You know John Kerry speaks to them a lot. John Kerry tells them not to call. That is a violation of the Logan Act and frankly he should be prosecuted on that,” Trump says, referring to a rarely enforced US law barring unauthorized persons from conducting foreign policy.