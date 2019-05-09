The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Thousands of Arab Israelis march in north to mark Nakba
Thousands of Arab Israelis take part in the annual “March of Return” to mark the Nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”) of Israel’s founding.
Participants wave Palestinian flags during the march in northern Israel and call for the return of lands that Palestinians fled or were expelled from during the War of Independence.
A number of lawmakers attend the march, including MKs Ahmad Tibi and Ofer Kassif of the majority Arab Hadash-Ta’al faction.
“We stress our right to the homeland and are against the Nation-State Law, which treats the Arab public as visitors. But we’re the owners of the place and are fighting to be equal citizens in our homeland,” says Tibi in a video from the event.
Tibi was referring to legislation last year putting into law Israel’s status as the nation state of the Jewish people. Critics of the law have said it discriminates against the country’s non-Jewish citizens, while proponents say it is necessary to guarantee Israel’s Jewish character and does not diminish the status of existing legislation guaranteeing equality.
Netanyahu wants Israel to put a Bible on the moon
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu says he wants Israel to put a Bible on the moon during its next attempted lunar landing.
Speaking at the International Bible Quiz held annually on Independence Day, Netanyahu refers to the crash landing last month of SpaceIL’s Beresheet spacecraft, which was carrying a digital copy of the Bible.
“We are going to send the spacecraft another time and it is very likely we’ll bring a little Bible. I want the Bible to land on the moon because it is written, ‘When I behold Thy heavens, the work of Thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which Thou hast established,” he says, quoting a line from Psalms.
Netanyahu says he wants Israel to become the fourth country to have successfully landed a space vehicle on the moon, following the Soviet Union, United States and China.
“There is a very good chance that within two to three years, we will be the fourth country,” he says.
4 people critically injured in car crash near Modiin
Four people have been critically injured after their minibus collides with a wall on Route 443 near the city of Modiin, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.
MDA says another person was moderately injured in the crash and that nine people were lightly hurt.
Italian neo-fascist publisher barred from Turin book fair
TURIN, Italy — An openly neo-fascist publishing house is excluded from the Turin book fair Thursday after an outcry over the inclusion of the far-right company, which has ties to Italy’s Matteo Salvini.
Francesco Polacchi, head of the Altaforte publishing house, is stopped at the doors to the exhibition with his latest release, a book of interviews with Salvini, who is interior minister and head of the anti-immigrant League party.
The city of Turin filed a complaint against Polacchi Wednesday over statements to the media in which he described dictator Benito Mussolini as “the best Italian statesman” and said “a little dictatorship” did “no harm.”
There had been growing calls for Altaforte, which has ties to the Italian neo-fascist party CasaPound, to be excluded, with the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum saying it would lead a boycott of the international fair.
Any apology for fascism is illegal in Italy, and punishable by six months to two years in jail.
“I have been denounced for the crime of having an opinion,” says Polacchi, who describes his exclusion as “an attack on the interior minister.”
He tells journalists outside the fair that the book on Salvini will be launched in Turin this weekend at a new location.
— AFP
US aircraft carrier passes through Suez Canal on way to Gulf amid Iran tensions
The head of Egypt’s port authority says the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has passed through the Suez Canal on its way to the Persian Gulf amid an escalation with Iran.
The state MENA news agency quotes Mohab Mameesh, the Suez Canal authority chief, as saying he observed the passage of the carrier through the canal on Thursday morning.
MENA says the director also met the US defense attache in Cairo, Gen. Ralph Groover, who had travelled to the Suez Canal area to check on the status of the US warship.
The White House on Sunday dispatched the aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf. On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened Iran could start to enrich its uranium stockpile closer to weapons-grade levels in two months.
— AP
Israeli beats out American to win International Bible Quiz
Israeli teenager Yonatan Weissman is crowned champion of the International Bible Quiz, which is held annually on Independence Day.
Weissman, a Jerusalem native, beats out American Benjamin Colchamiro of New Jersey’s Kushner yeshiva high school.
Finishing in third and fourth place respectively are Israelis Yarin Bar and Adar Geller.
יום העצמאות ה-71 | יונתן ויסמן, זוכה חידון התנ"ך העולמי לנוער, עם ראש הממשלה @netanyahu ושר החינוך @naftalibennett
(צילום: באדיבות תאגיד השידור "כאן") pic.twitter.com/npcOSe2AZp
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) May 9, 2019
Macron on latest Iran nuclear moves: ‘We must not get jumpy’
SIBIU, Romania — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday calls for calm in the Iran crisis after Tehran said it would stop abiding by parts of the 2015 nuclear deal.
“We must not get jumpy or fall into escalation,” Macron says as he arrives for an EU summit in Romania.
— AFP
Putin sends Independence Day greetings to Netanyahu, Rivlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin for Israel’s 71st Independence Day.
“It is symbolic that this year your country’s national holiday coincides with the Day of the great Victory, which rid the world from the brown plague and saved the Jewish people from extermination,” Putin is quoted saying in a statement from the Kremlin, referring to Russia’s annual commemorations of the surrender of Nazi Germany in World War II.
According to the Kremlin, Putin hailed Israeli-Russian ties and said he believed the countries would continue to work closely together.
The statement also says Putin told the Israeli leaders Moscow will make additional efforts to reach a “fair comprehensive settlement” in the region and is committed to guaranteeing Israel’s security and future development.
Israeli Air Force marks Independence Day with annual flyover
The Israeli Air Force is marking Israel’s 71st Independence Day with its annual flyover of cities across the country.
The event kicked off this morning with a number of airshows at bases around Israel before the flyover passed over communities in the south of the country, which the military added to the itinerary this year in a show of support for locals after last’s weekends heavy rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
By the early afternoon, the flyover was passing over the Jerusalem area before returning to the south, where it is set to wrap up in Beersheba around 2:45 p.m.
Visitors to the bases could also see the IAF’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which has been used to intercept rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, as well as other military equipment.
Rights group accuses Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels of storing weapons near civilians
CAIRO — A prominent international rights group says Yemen’s Houthi rebels had stored explosives in a warehouse in a residential area in the capital that caught fire last month, killing at least 15 children and wounding more than 100 people.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch and an independent Yemeni rights organization releases a joint statement on Thursday urging the Houthis to “stop storing large concentrations of volatile materials in densely populated areas.”
In Yemen’s civil war, the Iran-backed Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s forces since March 2015.
The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa.
The statement says the initial cause of the fire remains unknown. However, it cited media reports saying Saudi-led forces had launched an airstrike in this area that day.
— AP
Iran says it wants to put nuclear deal ‘back on track’
After Iran announced yesterday it would stop honoring parts of the international deal curbing its nuclear powers, a spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organization says Tehran wants to bring the accord “back on track” following the US withdrawal last year.
“Our goal is to strengthen the JCPOA (the acronym for the nuclear agreement) and bring it back on track,” state news agency quotes Behrouz Kamalvandi, according to Reuters.
