Macron on latest Iran nuclear moves: ‘We must not get jumpy’

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has passed through the Suez Canal as it makes way to the Persian Gulf, according to the canal authority.

US President Donald Trump ordered the carrier strike group to move up its arrival in the Gulf in what National Security Adviser John Bolton said was meant “to send a clear and unmistakable message toward Iran” in the case of an attack against America or its allies.

The move came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran and a year after Trump pulled out of the international deal meant to curb the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and reimposed sanctions.