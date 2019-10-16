IDF chief to update Gantz on regional ‘security challenges’ amid Syria concerns
Meeting between Kohavi and Blue and White chief approved by Netanyahu, comes a week after abrupt US withdrawal and Turkish invasion of Kurdish-held areas

By TOI staff Today, 2:29 pm 0 Edit
Then IDF chief of staff, Benny Gantz (C ), outgoing Commander of the North Command, General Yair Golan, and incoming commander, General Aviv Kohavi, at the changing ceremony at the North Headquarters, on November 2, 2014. (Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:31 pm

IDF chief to update Gantz on regional ‘security challenges’

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi will meet later today to discuss “security challenges and regional developments,” according to a statement from the army.

The statement says that Gantz, who is Kohavi’s predecessor, requested the meeting, which was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.

The meeting comes a week after Turkey launched a military operation in northeast Syria after US President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Kurdish areas. The US pullback from northeastern Syria, essentially abandoning its Kurdish allies, has sparked deep concern in Israel, where there are growing fears that Iran could be emboldened by what appears to be an increasingly hands-off American policy in the region.

