The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Kremlin recognizes Turkey’s right to ‘security’
The Kremlin says it expects Turkey’s military action in Syria to be proportionate to its declared goal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Russia respects “Turkey’s right to take measures to ensure its security” but also expects it to be “proportionate to the task.” He declines to comment on how long Moscow believes the Turkish offensive should last.
Russia moved quickly to fill the void left by the US troops’ withdrawal from northern Syria yesterday, deploying its military to act as a buffer as Syrian government forces moved north under a deal with the Kurds, who have sought protection from the Turkish offensive.
In yesterday’s call, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia to discuss Syria.
Turkey’s Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan firmly rules out any negotiations with Kurdish militants in Syria, saying their only option was to lay down arms and retreat.
He dismisses calls from foreign powers, including the United States, who have demanded a ceasefire in Turkey’s week-old operation in northern Syria.
“There are some leaders who are trying to mediate… There has never been any such thing in the history of the Turkish republic as the state sitting at the same table with a terror organization,” Erdogan says in a speech to parliament.
“Our proposal is that right now, tonight, all the terrorists lay down their arms, their equipment and everything, destroy all their traps and get out of the safe zone that we have designated,” he says, adding that this was “the quickest way of solving the problem in Syria.”
IDF chief to update Gantz on regional ‘security challenges’
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi will meet later today to discuss “security challenges and regional developments,” according to a statement from the army.
The statement says that Gantz, who is Kohavi’s predecessor, requested the meeting, which was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.
The meeting comes a week after Turkey launched a military operation in northeast Syria after US President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Kurdish areas. The US pullback from northeastern Syria, essentially abandoning its Kurdish allies, has sparked deep concern in Israel, where there are growing fears that Iran could be emboldened by what appears to be an increasingly hands-off American policy in the region.
