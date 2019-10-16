Kremlin recognizes Turkey’s right to ‘security’

The Kremlin says it expects Turkey’s military action in Syria to be proportionate to its declared goal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Russia respects “Turkey’s right to take measures to ensure its security” but also expects it to be “proportionate to the task.” He declines to comment on how long Moscow believes the Turkish offensive should last.

Russia moved quickly to fill the void left by the US troops’ withdrawal from northern Syria yesterday, deploying its military to act as a buffer as Syrian government forces moved north under a deal with the Kurds, who have sought protection from the Turkish offensive.

In yesterday’s call, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia to discuss Syria.

