Turkey FM vows to retaliate for sanctions linked to Syria invasion

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey won’t be affected by “sanctions and threats” against Turkey over its military incursion into northeast Syria.

In a speech to Parliament, Cavusoglu also says that Turkey will retaliate against sanctions imposed on the country.

He says: “No sanctions or threats are acceptable and will not affect our resolve.”

“We will give the appropriate answer to these sanctions. We will take the necessary steps,” he adds.

The United States has announced a limited set of sanctions on Turkey and US President Donald Trump warned he could obliterate Turkey’s economy.

