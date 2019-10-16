Abbas thanks Saudi king for support during visit to Riyadh

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met Saudi King Salman in Riyadh and thanked him for “the kingdom’s supportive positions of the Palestinian people on all levels,” the official PA news site Wafa reports.

The PA president also told Salman that Palestinian people stand with Saudi Arabia in “its fight against the terrorism its being subjected to,” the Wafa report adds.

PA Pres Abbas and Saudi King Salman meet in Riyadh day after Saudi and Palestinian national soccer teams play in West Bank Photo credit: Wafa pic.twitter.com/7BX1S604ZG — Adam Rasgon (@adamrasgon) October 16, 2019

Abbas arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday, where he watched the first-ever match between the Saudi and Palestinian national soccer teams in the West Bank.