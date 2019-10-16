Pompeo to visit Israel Thursday for Syria talks — report

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Jerusalem Thursday for talks with Israeli officials on Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish fighters in the wake of President Trump pulling troops from northeastern Syria, according to the Axios news site.

Pompeo’s visit will come a day after a trip to Ankara, where he and Vice President Mike Pence are set to discuss the military operation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the report, Pompeo will brief Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on their talks with the Turkish leader.