Erdogan refuses to meet Pence, Pompeo to discuss Syria offensive

The UN Special Envoy for Syria says there must be a cessation of hostilities between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters as the world is “extremely alarmed by the humanitarian consequences of the crisis.”

Geir Pedersen speaks to reporters after meeting with Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem saying that he wants to make sure that the fighting in the north is not threatening “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.”

Pedersen says there is only a political solution also to the crisis in the northeast and “we are appealing on all parties to participate in this.”

The UN envoy said he is very optimistic that the committee that will draft a new constitution for Syria will start meeting at the end of the month.

He says it will work “as a door opener for the broader political process that is necessary to find a solution for the crisis in Syria.”

— AP