UK minister hints of consequences if Israel annexes Jordan Valley

The UK minister in charge of the Middle East, Andrew Murrison, hints that Israel will face consequences if it annexes the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank.

Britain “made it clear to the Israeli authorities that we oppose unilateral annexation of all, or part, of the West Bank,” he writes in a response to a parliamentary inquiry.

“Such a move would be contrary to international law and could not pass unchallenged,” Murrison says.

During the recent election campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to annex some areas of the West Bank currently under full Israeli control, including settlement blocs and much of the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu was roundly condemned for the last-minute pledge that was seen by many as a play for vital right-wing nationalist votes.

— with Raphael Ahren