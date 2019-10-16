EU says sharp rise in number of migrants crossing from Turkey

The European Union border agency Frontex says the number of people trying to enter Europe from Turkey without authorization rose sharply last month.

Frontex released new statistics Wednesday showing that more than 11,500 attempts to enter the EU via the eastern Mediterranean Sea were recorded in September, up 16% from the month of August.

It says most attempts were made by Afghans, and that two-thirds of all people trying to enter the EU in September came in via the east.

Greece’s eastern islands are struggling to cope with a surge in arrivals of migrants and asylum-seekers that has undermined efforts to ease severe overcrowding at refugee camps.

Frontex says it detected almost 50,600 border crossing attempts in the eastern Mediterranean in the first nine months of this year, up 22% from last year.

— AP