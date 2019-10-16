The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s offer to plead guilty rejected by prosecutors
Lawyers for the man accused of shooting to death 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue last year say in a filing that the case would be over if federal prosecutors had accepted his offer to plead guilty in return for life-without-parole.
Lawyers for Tree of Life shooting defendant Robert Bowers made the statement yesterday in a response to prosecutors’ proposal to start trial in mid-September 2020.
“Against the hazards of a September-October 2020 trial, the government invokes the rights of crimes victims to be free from unreasonable delay,” Bowers’ lawyers said. “The court’s view of this invocation of rights should be informed by the fact that this case would already be over — and interests in a speedy resolution vindicated — had the government accepted the defendant’s offer to plead guilty as charged and be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.”
Bowers’ attorneys told a judge in May that he wanted to plead guilty in return for a life sentence.
The US attorney’s office in Pittsburgh notified the court in August it is pursuing the death penalty against Bowers, 47, for what was the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.
Police say Bowers expressed hatred of Jews during and after the October 2018 rampage.
— AP
Gazans call on Saudi Arabia to free imprisoned relatives
Several families of Palestinian detainees imprisoned by Saudi Arabia are holding a rare protest in Gaza and are calling on Riyadh to free them.
The families are gathered outside the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Gaza City, holding banners against the detention and calling for an end to their “torture” in Saudi prisons.
Most of the nearly 50 detainees are believed to be affiliated with Hamas, the Islamic terrorist group that controls Gaza.
Hamas says Saudi authorities intensified a crackdown on the Islamist group’s supporters in the kingdom this year. It apparently came as Hamas announced it has fully restored ties with Iran, Riyadh’s archrival in the region.
Hamas says Saudi Arabia arrested the Palestinians for collecting donations for Palestinian charities, not on security charges.
— with AP
Kremlin recognizes Turkey’s right to ‘security’
The Kremlin says it expects Turkey’s military action in Syria to be proportionate to its declared goal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Russia respects “Turkey’s right to take measures to ensure its security” but also expects it to be “proportionate to the task.” He declines to comment on how long Moscow believes the Turkish offensive should last.
Russia moved quickly to fill the void left by the US troops’ withdrawal from northern Syria yesterday, deploying its military to act as a buffer as Syrian government forces moved north under a deal with the Kurds, who have sought protection from the Turkish offensive.
In yesterday’s call, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia to discuss Syria.
— AP
Turkey’s Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan firmly rules out any negotiations with Kurdish militants in Syria, saying their only option was to lay down arms and retreat.
He dismisses calls from foreign powers, including the United States, who have demanded a ceasefire in Turkey’s week-old operation in northern Syria.
“There are some leaders who are trying to mediate… There has never been any such thing in the history of the Turkish republic as the state sitting at the same table with a terror organization,” Erdogan says in a speech to parliament.
“Our proposal is that right now, tonight, all the terrorists lay down their arms, their equipment and everything, destroy all their traps and get out of the safe zone that we have designated,” he says, adding that this was “the quickest way of solving the problem in Syria.”
— AFP
IDF chief to update Gantz on regional ‘security challenges’
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi will meet later today to discuss “security challenges and regional developments,” according to a statement from the army.
The statement says that Gantz, who is Kohavi’s predecessor, requested the meeting, which was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.
The meeting comes a week after Turkey launched a military operation in northeast Syria after US President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Kurdish areas. The US pullback from northeastern Syria, essentially abandoning its Kurdish allies, has sparked deep concern in Israel, where there are growing fears that Iran could be emboldened by what appears to be an increasingly hands-off American policy in the region.
