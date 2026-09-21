Skies, borders reopen and public transport starts back up following end of Yom Kippur

As the 25-hour Yom Kippur fast comes to an end, Israel slowly begins to reopen its airspace and borders, and public transport resumes across the country.

The first arrival at Ben Gurion Airport is scheduled for 10:30 p.m., with the first departure following an hour later.

Meanwhile, the Allenby Crossing with Jordan in the West Bank will reopen tonight, and the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza will resume operating tomorrow.

Buses are resuming across the country, while train service will resume on Tuesday.