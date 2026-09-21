Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026
IDF says false identification triggered earlier siren in northern border community
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A siren sounded earlier today in the northern border community of Malkia, in what the military said was a false alarm.
The alert was triggered as a result of a “false identification,” and not any rocket fire from Lebanon, according to the army.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here