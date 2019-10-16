The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Alleged IS recruit who enslaved Yazidis goes on trial in Germany
A German-Algerian woman accused of membership of the Islamic State group and keeping three captive Yazidi women as slaves in Syria has gone on trial in Germany.
Proceedings against the 21-year-old, identified only as Sarah O. in line with German privacy rules, opens at the Duesseldorf state court.
News agency dpa reported that judge Lars Bachler ruled that the proceedings should be closed to the public because the defendant was aged between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged crimes.
Prosecutors say she traveled to Syria as a teenager in 2013, joined IS and married a fellow German IS recruit. Both allegedly conducted “guard and police duties” in IS-controlled areas, and also forced a Yazidi girl and two Yazidi women to work in their household.
— AP
Turkish presidency says Erdogan will meet Pence after all
Despite an earlier statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would not meet visiting US Vice President Mike Pence, his office says the meeting will go ahead after all.
“Earlier today, the President told @SkyNews that he won’t receive a US delegation that is visiting Ankara today. He does plan to meet the US delegation led by @VP (Pence),” Erdogan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun posts on Twitter.
— AFP
Cars in Palestinian village vandalized in apparent hate crime
Half a dozen cars in a Palestinian village outside Ramallah were vandalized early this morning in an apparent anti-Arab hate crime.
Residents of Deir Ammar say they discovered six vehicles with punctured tires, spray-painted Stars of David, and Hebrew graffiti that read: “When brothers are murdered, our duty is not to forget.”
Police say they are investigating the incident.
A few days following a violent attack on a family from the Palestinian village of Deir Ammar, which resulted in two children hospitalized, the village suffered an ideologically motivated attack.
Photos: @YeshDin
— Lior Amihai (@lioramihai) October 16, 2019
Pence will go to Ankara despite Erdogan snub
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Turkey later today as scheduled even though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will not meet with him, according to spokeswoman for Pence.
“The vice president is traveling to Turkey today,” spokeswoman Katie Waldman says.
The White House had hoped Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would meet with Erdogan tomorrow to demand a ceasefire in Turkey’s assault on Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.
— AFP
Second French academic detained in Iran since June
The Iranian government has been holding a second French researcher in custody for the past four months, according to his colleagues.
Roland Marchal, a sub-Saharan Africa specialist at Paris university Sciences Po, was arrested in June when he traveled to Iran to visit his partner, Fariba Adelkhah, according to Sciences Po professor Richard Banegas.
Iranian authorities disclosed in July that they had arrested Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who holds dual French-Iranian nationality, on charges that have not been made public.
Soutien à nos collègues Fariba Adelkhah et Roland Marchal, du @CERI_SciencesPo, détenus en Iran depuis juin 2019, dont les incarcérations sont arbitraires, scandaleuses et révoltantes #FreeFariba #FreeRoland
— Sciences Po (@sciencespo) October 16, 2019
There was no immediate acknowledgement of Marchal’s arrest in Iranian state media.
It’s unclear exactly what charges Marchal faces, but Banegas told The Associated Press that he and his colleagues consider him “an academic prisoner.”
The French Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
— AP
Egypt says archaeologists uncovered 20 ancient coffins in Luxor
Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor.
A brief statement from the ministry says archaeologists found the coffins in the Asasif Necropolis. The necropolis, located in the ancient town of West Thebes, includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods (1994 BC to 332 BC).
Photos from the ministry show colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings. The ministry described it as one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years.
The Al-Asasif Cachette. Intact and sealed coffins. More details to be announced on Saturday..Keep tuned #luxor #egypt #egyptology #historyofegypt #aasif #cachette #discovery #Archaeology
— Ministry of Antiquities-Arab Republic of Egypt (@AntiquitiesOf) October 15, 2019
The ministry says it will release further details at a news conference on Saturday.
Egypt has sought publicity for its archaeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
— AP
US charges Turkish bank with evading Iran sanctions
The United States criminally charges a major Turkish bank with helping to evade sanctions against Iran, potentially raising diplomatic tensions as the US tries to contain Turkey’s military offensive in Syria.
The charges against Halkbank, a state-owned bank, are announced years after a wealthy gold trader was arrested in Florida. Before pleading guilty and testifying against a co-defendant, the Turkish-Iranian businessman, Reza Zarrab, hired Rudy Giuliani to lobby the administration of US President Donald Trump to drop the charges as part of a prisoner exchange.
In a release, US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said senior officials at Halkbank had designed and carried out the scheme to move billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenue illegally.
The timing of the charges could be significant as the Trump administration tries to press Turkey to limit its military incursions in Syria, a move Trump himself allowed by declaring US troops would be withdrawn.
The US imposed limited sanctions on Turkey this week and has threatened more. While the charges against Halkbank are not related, they could give the US leverage as Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien travel to Turkey today.
— AP
Erdogan refuses to meet Pence, Pompeo to discuss Syria offensive
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he won’t meet with US Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Ankara to discuss Turkey’s military operation in Syria.
“I am standing tall. I will not meet with them,” he tells Sky News, referring to Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“They will meet with their counterparts. I will speak when Trump comes,” he says.
— AFP
UN envoy calls on Turks, Kurds to cease fighting
The UN Special Envoy for Syria says there must be a cessation of hostilities between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters as the world is “extremely alarmed by the humanitarian consequences of the crisis.”
Geir Pedersen speaks to reporters after meeting with Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem saying that he wants to make sure that the fighting in the north is not threatening “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.”
Pedersen says there is only a political solution also to the crisis in the northeast and “we are appealing on all parties to participate in this.”
The UN envoy said he is very optimistic that the committee that will draft a new constitution for Syria will start meeting at the end of the month.
He says it will work “as a door opener for the broader political process that is necessary to find a solution for the crisis in Syria.”
— AP
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s offer to plead guilty rejected by prosecutors
Lawyers for the man accused of shooting to death 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue last year say in a filing that the case would be over if federal prosecutors had accepted his offer to plead guilty in return for life-without-parole.
Lawyers for Tree of Life shooting defendant Robert Bowers made the statement yesterday in a response to prosecutors’ proposal to start trial in mid-September 2020.
“Against the hazards of a September-October 2020 trial, the government invokes the rights of crimes victims to be free from unreasonable delay,” Bowers’ lawyers said. “The court’s view of this invocation of rights should be informed by the fact that this case would already be over — and interests in a speedy resolution vindicated — had the government accepted the defendant’s offer to plead guilty as charged and be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.”
Bowers’ attorneys told a judge in May that he wanted to plead guilty in return for a life sentence.
The US attorney’s office in Pittsburgh notified the court in August it is pursuing the death penalty against Bowers, 47, for what was the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.
Police say Bowers expressed hatred of Jews during and after the October 2018 rampage.
— AP
Gazans call on Saudi Arabia to free imprisoned relatives
Several families of Palestinian detainees imprisoned by Saudi Arabia are holding a rare protest in Gaza and are calling on Riyadh to free them.
The families are gathered outside the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Gaza City, holding banners against the detention and calling for an end to their “torture” in Saudi prisons.
Most of the nearly 50 detainees are believed to be affiliated with Hamas, the Islamic terrorist group that controls Gaza.
Hamas says Saudi authorities intensified a crackdown on the Islamist group’s supporters in the kingdom this year. It apparently came as Hamas announced it has fully restored ties with Iran, Riyadh’s archrival in the region.
Hamas says Saudi Arabia arrested the Palestinians for collecting donations for Palestinian charities, not on security charges.
— with AP
Kremlin recognizes Turkey’s right to ‘security’
The Kremlin says it expects Turkey’s military action in Syria to be proportionate to its declared goal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Russia respects “Turkey’s right to take measures to ensure its security” but also expects it to be “proportionate to the task.” He declines to comment on how long Moscow believes the Turkish offensive should last.
Russia moved quickly to fill the void left by the US troops’ withdrawal from northern Syria yesterday, deploying its military to act as a buffer as Syrian government forces moved north under a deal with the Kurds, who have sought protection from the Turkish offensive.
In yesterday’s call, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia to discuss Syria.
— AP
Turkey’s Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan firmly rules out any negotiations with Kurdish militants in Syria, saying their only option was to lay down arms and retreat.
He dismisses calls from foreign powers, including the United States, who have demanded a ceasefire in Turkey’s week-old operation in northern Syria.
“There are some leaders who are trying to mediate… There has never been any such thing in the history of the Turkish republic as the state sitting at the same table with a terror organization,” Erdogan says in a speech to parliament.
“Our proposal is that right now, tonight, all the terrorists lay down their arms, their equipment and everything, destroy all their traps and get out of the safe zone that we have designated,” he says, adding that this was “the quickest way of solving the problem in Syria.”
— AFP
IDF chief to update Gantz on regional ‘security challenges’
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi will meet later today to discuss “security challenges and regional developments,” according to a statement from the army.
The statement says that Gantz, who is Kohavi’s predecessor, requested the meeting, which was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.
The meeting comes a week after Turkey launched a military operation in northeast Syria after US President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Kurdish areas. The US pullback from northeastern Syria, essentially abandoning its Kurdish allies, has sparked deep concern in Israel, where there are growing fears that Iran could be emboldened by what appears to be an increasingly hands-off American policy in the region.
