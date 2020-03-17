24-hour ‘drive through’ virus testing stations to begin operating Wednesday

The Magen David Adom emergency service says as part of its efforts to increase testing for the coronavirus, beginning tomorrow it will offer “drive through” testing areas where people can be tested in their cars.

The first stations will be in Tel Aviv and five additional ones will be added in Haifa, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion and Beersheba, it says.

The stations will operate 24 hours a day, with MDA saying each will be able to carry out hundreds of tests a day.

“The stations will be located in open areas that will allow continuous entry and exit of vehicles,” a MDA statement says.

Those suspected of having the virus who can’t make it to the stations without taking public transportation will be tested at their homes, according to MDA.

It adds that once the first station has been set up, MDA teams will hold a demonstration that will be open to the media.