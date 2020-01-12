A decade after first test, upgraded Iron Dome system gets ‘100%’ in new tests

A decade since the first tests of the Iron Dome missile system, the Defense Ministry says it has completed a fresh series of successful interception trials with an upgraded version of the air defense battery.

“We have completed a series of tests with a success rate of 100%. The system intercepted all threats, which were simulated in an area secured for the purposes of the experiment,” says Pini Yungman, a vice president of the Rafael defense contractor, which performed the tests alongside the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, an advanced version of the Iron Dome was used in the tests, which “simulated the future threats that the system may confront.”

The Iron Dome air defense system is made up of an advanced radar array, manufactured by a subsidiary of the Israel Aerospace Industries, interceptor missiles, produced by the Rafael defense contractor, and a command-and-control center made by the firm mPrest. The system represents the shortest-range system in the Israeli military’s multi-tiered air defense array.

Pushed into development by former defense minister Amir Peretz, the system saw its first real-world tests in 2010 and was declared operational a year later.

Since then, it has performed over 2,400 successful interceptions, the Defense Ministry says.

“The successful test series that we have completed took place exactly ten years after the first interception test of the Iron Dome system. Throughout the last decade, we have conducted tens of interceptions as part of a framework of tests and more than 2000 operational interceptions,” says Moshe Patael, the head of the ministry’s Israel Missile Defense Organization.

— Judah Ari Gross