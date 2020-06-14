Annexation summit ends without progress

Channel 13 reports that a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Ministry Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin and US Ambassador David Friedman ended without an agreement on how to move ahead with annexation of parts of the West Bank.

According to the report, Netanyahu and Levin, from the hawkish Likud Party, presented several ideas to centrists Gantz and Ashkenazi covering the gamut of different scopes of annexation, including with or without the Jordan Valley, settlement blocs only, and other configurations.

However, the prime minister was unspecific about his goals and presented no maps.

The report cited an unnamed senior official.

The channel said while Netanyahu is pushing for annexing the most land possible, but Gantz and Ashkenazi have “no appetite for dramatic moves,” especially if the US starts to cool on the prospect.

The sides are set to meet again on Monday.