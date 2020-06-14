Outgoing health czar: New virus wave sneaked up, but lockdown can be avoided

The Health Ministry says eight people have contracted the coronavirus after visiting the Lazuz gym in central Jerusalem.

It says all eight were in the facility from June 1 to June 8 as well as June 10, and anyone who was there must enter quarantine.

Channel 12 news reports that officials are concerned about the spread of the virus in areas outside of known “outbreak zones.” According to Health Ministry data over June 12 and 13, there were 230 infections outside of the zones and 87 inside them.