Knesset to discuss letting fans back in stadiums

Despite the apparent revival of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, the Knesset committee charged with overseeing the national response will convene next week to discuss allowing fans back in the stands at professional sporting events.

Basketball and soccer have restarted play in recent weeks, but fans are generally banned from the games under guidelines banning large gatherings.

In a letter to the panel’s head asking for a meeting, MK Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid), complained that sports was at the bottom of the food chain when it came to re-opening parts of the economy.

“Almost the whole economy has had a gradual return. Beaches are totally open, malls, restaurants and bars are open under restrictions,” he writes, according to Sport5.

He calls the decision to ban fans as “sweeping and disconnected from the pace of events.”