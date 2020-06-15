The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Foreign minister speaks to Bedouin diplomat manhandled by guards
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says he has spoken to Israel’s first-ever Bedouin diplomat, who has complained to police that he was manhandled by security guards at a bus depot in Jerusalem.
“There is no room in Israeli society for violence,” says Ashkenazi in a tweet. “I trust law enforcement will investigate the matter and get to the bottom of it.”
Parts of Beijing locked down as virus outbreak gathers fresh pace
All indoor sports and entertainment venues are shut down in China’s capital as authorities race to contain a coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, with some neighborhoods placed under completed lockdown.
Tens of thousands of people are also targeted in a massive test and trace program, as the number of cases from the new Beijing cluster increased to 79.
The outbreak comes after China had largely brought the virus under control following its emergence in a central Chinese city late last year, highlighting the enduring dangers for the rest of the world about a second wave of the pandemic.
Indoor sports and entertainment venues across Beijing have been ordered to close, the municipal party committee says at a press conference Monday.
City official Xu Ying tells reporters that all areas must “strengthen public space disinfection and temporarily close sports and recreation indoor facilities,” as well as increasing temperature checks and forbidding non-residents from entering communities.
Earlier today health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases nationwide, including 36 more in Beijing where a cluster linked to the Xinfadi market in the south of the city has fueled fears of a second wave of infections.
— AFP
Thousands at Jerusalem protest seek lifeline for culture
Thousands of people are rallying outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on behalf of the country’s ailing cultural industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, reports say.
Prominent singers, actors and other workers are demanding government help to bail out the industry.
Israel knows annexation will hurt burgeoning Gulf ties — official
Israel is well aware that West Bank annexation would impair burgeoning ties with Gulf states, a diplomatic official tells Army Radio.
“It’s obvious to us that the pace of relations between Israel and Gulf states will slow or be halted as a result of annexation,” the official says, days after a UAE diplomat penned an op-ed in an Israeli newspaper against the move.
Jordan snubs Netanyahu, Gantz over annexation — report
Jordan’s King Abdullah II is not taking phone calls from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Hashemite kingdom seethes over Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank, the Palestinian Ma’an news agency reports.
The Jordanian leadership is also being coy with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and is refusing to set a date for a meeting on the annexation plans, the report says, citing a Jordanian official.
