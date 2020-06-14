Suspect arrested in cold case of Likud activist’s slaying

A suspect has been arrested in the four-year-old murder of Likud activist and businessman Doron Shuster, Channel 12 news reports.

Shuster was shot to death in March 2016 at the entrance to his Rishon Lezion home in an apparent drive-by attack.

According to the channel, Yavneh resident Yair Zohar was arrested in connection to the case after being identified by an undercover agent. Zohar, who is already in prison on unrelated charges, has denied any involvement, Channel 12 reports.

Shuster, 50, was closely connected to several powerful Likud figures, including former president Moshe Katsav, former minister Gideon Sa’ar and Netanyahu adviser-turned-state’s witness Nir Hefetz.