Suspect arrested in cold case of Likud activist’s slaying
A suspect has been arrested in the four-year-old murder of Likud activist and businessman Doron Shuster, Channel 12 news reports.
Shuster was shot to death in March 2016 at the entrance to his Rishon Lezion home in an apparent drive-by attack.
According to the channel, Yavneh resident Yair Zohar was arrested in connection to the case after being identified by an undercover agent. Zohar, who is already in prison on unrelated charges, has denied any involvement, Channel 12 reports.
Shuster, 50, was closely connected to several powerful Likud figures, including former president Moshe Katsav, former minister Gideon Sa’ar and Netanyahu adviser-turned-state’s witness Nir Hefetz.
China sees largest jump in new infections in months
China has reported its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases in two months, a day after closing the biggest wholesale food market in Beijing and locking down nearby residential communities.
The 57 new confirmed infections include 36 in Beijing.
The Xinfadi market on Beijing’s southeastern side was closed Saturday and neighboring residential compounds locked down after more than 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people.
China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its antivirus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.
Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.
Russians scotch Turkey trip to talk Syria, Libya
Russia’s foreign and defense ministers have postponed a planned visit to Turkey on Sunday to discuss the Libya and Syria conflicts where Moscow and Ankara back rival forces.
Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu had intended to visit Istanbul on Sunday following an agreement between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, foreign ministries in both countries said on Saturday.
But, without giving a reason, both now say the visit is postponed and work is continuing to reschedule a ministerial meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Lavrov agree in a phone call that contacts will continue in the meantime, Ankara says.
Netanyahu, Gantz and co. meet envoy Friedman on annexation
A meeting has begun between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin and US Ambassador David Friedman, to discuss annexation plans.
Friedman has met with all the players several times, though this may be the first summit when they are all present together to hash out the subject.
Dumped Transportation Ministry director lands new job leading Treasury
The cabinet has approved Keren Terner Eyal as new Finance Ministry director.
Terner Eyal made headlines in May when she was unceremoniously fired from her role as Transportation Ministry director by phone while she was on maternity leave.
The career bureaucrat had been widely expected to follow new Minister Israel Katz to the Finance Ministry in any case.
In a statement Katz expresses confidence in her ability to help steer the country “at the height of one of the most challenging periods for the Israeli economy.”
Ministry: 8 at Jerusalem Lazuz gym positive for virus
The Health Ministry says eight people have contracted the coronavirus after visiting the Lazuz gym in central Jerusalem.
It says all eight were in the facility from June 1 to June 8 as well as June 10, and anyone who was there must enter quarantine.
Channel 12 news reports that officials are concerned about the spread of the virus in areas outside of known “outbreak zones.” According to Health Ministry data over June 12 and 13, there were 230 infections outside of the zones and 87 inside them.
Italian protesters deface statue of journalist who had Eritrean child bride
Protesters have scrawled “rapist’’ and “racist’’ on the statue of a late Italian journalist who had acknowledged having had a 12-year-old Eritrean bride while stationed in the Italian colony in the 1930s.
The statue of Indro Montanelli, inside a Milan park that bears his name, has been a flashpoint in Italy’s Black Lives Matters protests, which have put renewed focus on Italy’s colonial past. Activists are also pushing for Italy to grant automatic citizenship to those born in Italy to parents who are permanent residents.
Montanelli, who died in 2001 at 92, was one of Italy’s most revered journalists, honored by the Vienna-based International Press Institute in 2000 as among the 50 World Press Freedom Heroes. A noted war correspondent, he chronicled contemporary Italy from its colonial era through fascism, Italy’s postwar reconstruction and the anti-corruption scandals that overturned Italy’s political class in the 1990s.
In 1977, he was shot four times in the legs by the Red Brigade domestic terror group. He also mentored many of today’s top Italian journalists.
Netanyahu condemns threats against judge, links them to own woes
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned threats against Justice Anat Baron, and linked them to cases in which social media users said the premier should be killed.
“There should be zero tolerance toward anyone who threatens to murder judges and elected officials alike,” Netanyahu says at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
“This month alone I have filed three police complaints over murder threats against me and my family,” he said. “I call on police to act quickly and forcefully to eradicate the phenomenon of incitement — it has no place among us.”
New lockdown not inevitable if Israel buckles down, outgoing health czar counsels
Outgoing Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells Kan radio that he was surprised by the speed at which Israel seems to have been hit by a second wave of the coronavirus. But he adds that a new lockdown is not a given.
“We can still be relatively optimistic and flatten the curve without a lockdown. We need to keep the guidelines, especially regarding masks. There was an issue in keeping people aware that the corona was not a one-off that came and went. We need to convince the public of how important it is. I think the public, and everybody, was quite tired.”
Sunday is set to mark his last day on the job, after Prof. Chezy Levy was confirmed as his replacement earlier in the day.
Bar Siman-Tov defends his decision not to fire deputy Itamar Grotto, who was exposed as giving a billionaire a pass to ignore virus rules, saying that Levy will deal with it and “there are facts which are still not clear.”
