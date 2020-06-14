Dumped Transportation Ministry director lands new job leading Treasury

The cabinet has approved Keren Terner Eyal as new Finance Ministry director.

Terner Eyal made headlines in May when she was unceremoniously fired from her role as Transportation Ministry director by phone while she was on maternity leave.

The career bureaucrat had been widely expected to follow new Minister Israel Katz to the Finance Ministry in any case.

In a statement Katz expresses confidence in her ability to help steer the country “at the height of one of the most challenging periods for the Israeli economy.”