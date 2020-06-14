Russians scotch Turkey trip to talk Syria, Libya

Russia’s foreign and defense ministers have postponed a planned visit to Turkey on Sunday to discuss the Libya and Syria conflicts where Moscow and Ankara back rival forces.

Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu had intended to visit Istanbul on Sunday following an agreement between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, foreign ministries in both countries said on Saturday.

But, without giving a reason, both now say the visit is postponed and work is continuing to reschedule a ministerial meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Lavrov agree in a phone call that contacts will continue in the meantime, Ankara says.

