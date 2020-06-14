Top health official says second coronavirus wave already here

Prof. Sigal Sadetzky, the head of health services at the Health Ministry, tells lawmakers at a Knesset panel discussion that Israel is seeing the start of a second wave of the coronavirus, Hebrew media reports.

“We had a long period of more than two weeks with a calm of less than 20 infections a day, and it started to climb and climb, and now we are seeing close to 200 new sick people a day,” she says.

“What characterizes the wave we are seeing now is that it’s across the country, we don’t really know how to identify at-risk groups. We see it running all around and spreading over a very wide geographical area,” she adds.