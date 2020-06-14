Pedophile suspect alleges malpractice by panel that okayed extradition

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Ex-US negotiator Greenblatt rejects UAE warning on annexation
Former US peace envoy Jason Greenblatt is coming out strongly against an op-ed published by the UAE’s influential ambassador to Washington, in which he warned that normalization efforts would end if Israel insists on annexing West Bank land.
In an op-ed for The Jerusalem Post, Greenblatt says he disagrees with Yousef al-Otaiba’s idea that Israel’s annexation of settlements and the Jordan Valley is an illegal seizure of Palestinian land.
“It is not Palestinian land. It is land that is disputed, and the only way to resolve this is if the two sides can negotiate a settlement of the dispute directly together. But that has proven to be elusive. This is one of the main reasons we drafted the vision for peace in the manner that we did,” he writes.
However, he expresses hope that normalization continues despite the planned annexation: “If Israel chooses to move forward with the application of Israeli law to those areas, I nevertheless hope that there will be continued, significant progress in the relationship between the UAE and Israel. This progress is important for the region for so many reasons, including its security.”
The US administration has yet to publicly comment on al-Otaiba’s op-ed, which was published in Yeditoh Ahronoth on Friday. Greenblatt left his post last year.
Police arrest 2 suspects in beating of Palestinian stopped by soldier
The Israel Police arrest two Israeli teenagers suspected of attacking a Palestinian man and the IDF soldier who rescued him in the West Bank city of Hebron, police say.
The two suspects are part of a larger group of settler youths who were seen assaulting the Palestinian man before the serviceman rushed in to rescue him.
“Two minors were interrogated on suspicion [that they had carried out] the attack. At the end of their interrogation, the two were arrested,” police say.
No other arrests have been made, according to police.
–Judah Ari Gross
Pedophile suspect alleges malpractice by panel that okayed extradition
The family of Malka Leifer is demanding that the Israel Prisons Service respond to allegations of medical malpractice made by a court-ordered psychiatric panel, which deemed that the alleged serial pedophile was feigning mental illness.
In a letter to IPS, the Leifers’ attorney, Avraham Ambar, cites testimony given by one of the panel members, Dr. Amir Ben Efraim, who told the court during a cross examination hearing earlier this year that the IPS’s medical personnel had been wrong to prescribe Leifer anti-psychotic medications, which she has been taking for several years. Leifer’s attorneys have used the prison service diagnosis to assert that their client is indeed mentally ill.
“The patients in the [prison system] should be very worried,” Ben Efraim said then.
Ambar also cited the report compiled by the which stated that “the diagnoses of the IPS doctors are conducted in a negligent matter, without a thorough examination.”
The attorney demands a response from the IPS by Thursday, “in order to understand whether there indeed has been widespread negligence in the IPS as claimed by the panel chairman, or whether you stand behind the IPS doctors and behind the diagnoses and medical treatment that are still being given to Ms. Leifer,” Ambar writes.
The attorney tells The Times of Israel that if the IPS response is not satisfactory, he will pursue the matter in civil court.
Last month, the Jerusalem District Court determined that Leifer is mentally fit for extradition to Australia to stand trial on charges of 74 counts of child sex abuse.
An extradition hearing has been scheduled for July 20.
— Jacob Magid
Israel boots son of US media mogul for breaking quarantine
Brandon Korff, the grandson of American media tycoon Sumner Redstone, is being kicked out of Israel after failing to adhere to quarantine rules, the Interior Ministry announces.
According to the ministry, Korff got special permission to enter Israel claiming he wanted to visit his brother, who is serving as a lone soldier in the IDF, and arrived Friday.
Instead of hanging out alone for 14 days, though, he went out almost immediately to surprise his girlfriend, named in press reports as actress, model and soldier Yael Shelbia.
According to media reports, Shelbia planned on spending quarantine with her squeeze.
“Korff signed a statement committing to adhere to isolation according to guidelines and said he would not come into contact with anyone else. Despite that, he met his partner and stayed with her in the same apartment,” the ministry says.
“Because of this, authorities have ordered that he leave immediately,” it adds.
The incident appears to be the first case of a tourist being deported for breaking quarantine rules.
There has been rising unhappiness about the rich and well-connected seemingly being able to skirt virus rules.
Korff’s mother is Shari Redstone, who controls CBSViacom and movie theater proprietor National Amusements.
Florida Trumpies fete president with birthday flotillas
Trump supporters in Florida are celebrating the president’s birthday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted homestate.
Trump turns 74 today.
In Palm Beach County — home of US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida reelection effort.
“Keep America Great Again,” one sign reads.
@realDonaldTrump supporters get ready for their truck parade from Lake Park down to Southern Blvd. and then back to to Pirate’s Well. The day’s events are part of a statewide celebration organized by Annie Marie Delgado, president of Trump Team 2020 Florida pic.twitter.com/RwMvfcvgHy
— Hannah Winston ???? (@hannahwinston) June 14, 2020
The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county Sunday to protest racism and call for police reforms.
Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where Trump is slated to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.
In The Villages, a massive Republican-friendly retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, Trump supporters were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president.
— AP
Thousands in UK brush off virus rules to party at raves
Thousands of people defied coronavirus restrictions to attend two illegal raves in Manchester in northern England, where one man died from a suspected drug overdose, police say.
Around 4,000 people gathered for one of the Saturday night events where a 20-year-old man died of the suspected overdose, according to Greater Manchester Police.
Another 2,000 turned out for a second party that saw three stabbings, including one which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, the force said.
Officers responding to that rave were met with violence from revelers, with items thrown at them and a police car vandalized, it adds.
“These raves were illegal and I condemn them taking place — they were clearly a breach of coronavirus legislation and guidelines, and have had tragic consequences,” says assistant chief constable Chris Sykes.
— AFP
IDF chief praises soldier for protecting Palestinian from Hebron settlers
Army chief Aviv Kohavi is giving unqualified backing to a Golani Brigades soldier who was photographed defending a Palestinian man being attacked by settlers in Hebron over the weekend.
“The chief of staff praised the behavior of the soldier, who acted as expected of an IDF soldier and stopped harm from coming to a Palestinian civilian,” a joint statement from the army and police says.
Police chief Moti Cohen says in the statement that troops and border police officers are working to locate and prosecute anyone involved in violent activity.
In video footage of the incident, a group of Israelis can be seen attacking the Palestinian, later identified as Ibrahim Bader, with one of them putting him in a headlock as others hit and kick him.
Watch: An Israeli soldier rescues a Palestinian guy who was brutally attacked last night by a group of religious Israeli youths in the Old City of Hebron pic.twitter.com/O7zcjnekHy
— Elior Levy • אליאור לוי (@eliorlevy) June 13, 2020
The soldier then runs toward the group, pushing one of the Israelis aside and trying to help Bader out of the headlock. The soldier then appears to be hit by the man he pushed.
As the soldier escorts Bader to safety, some of the Israelis run after them. A number of them try to strike Bader, while the soldier continues to try to distance him from the group.
According to Channel 12 news, the identities of perpetrators of the attack in the West Bank city of Hebron are known to the police, and law enforcement officers went to their homes on Saturday evening. However, none of the suspects were home, the report said.
Spain to reopen borders to Europe, drop quarantine requirement
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says Spain will open its borders to travelers from Europe’s Schengen travel areas except Portugal on June 21, moving up the original date by 10 days.
Spain will drop its requirement for people arriving from abroad to stay in quarantine, either at home or in a hotel, for 14 days on arrival, when it reopens on that day.
Sánchez said Sunday that Spain and Portugal will keep their border closed to non-essential crossings until July 1.
Spain’s government had already announced that on June 21 it will end the nation’s state of emergency to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. From then on, Spaniards will be able to move freely around the country without restrictions, but face masks will remain obligatory on public transportation and crowded spaces.
On Monday, Spain’s Balearic Islands test their reopening strategy by accepting the first flights from Germany of tourists who will be exempt from a quarantine. The islands plan to welcome up to 10,900 Germans during the trial.
Over 27,000 Spaniards have died in the country’s pandemic.
— AP
Knesset to discuss letting fans back in stadiums
Despite the apparent revival of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, the Knesset committee charged with overseeing the national response will convene next week to discuss allowing fans back in the stands at professional sporting events.
Basketball and soccer have restarted play in recent weeks, but fans are generally banned from the games under guidelines banning large gatherings.
In a letter to the panel’s head asking for a meeting, MK Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid), complained that sports was at the bottom of the food chain when it came to re-opening parts of the economy.
“Almost the whole economy has had a gradual return. Beaches are totally open, malls, restaurants and bars are open under restrictions,” he writes, according to Sport5.
He calls the decision to ban fans as “sweeping and disconnected from the pace of events.”
Top health official says second coronavirus wave already here
Prof. Sigal Sadetzky, the head of health services at the Health Ministry, tells lawmakers at a Knesset panel discussion that Israel is seeing the start of a second wave of the coronavirus, Hebrew media reports.
“We had a long period of more than two weeks with a calm of less than 20 infections a day, and it started to climb and climb, and now we are seeing close to 200 new sick people a day,” she says.
“What characterizes the wave we are seeing now is that it’s across the country, we don’t really know how to identify at-risk groups. We see it running all around and spreading over a very wide geographical area,” she adds.
Berlin demonstrators create 9-kilometer socially distanced chain
BERLIN — Demonstrators are forming a planned 9-kilometer (5 ½-mile) chain in Berlin in a message against racism, among a range of other causes.
Organizers of Sunday’s “Indivisible” demonstration were told to require participants to wear masks, and protesters were also asked to keep well apart.
They were linked by colored ribbons, forming what organizers called a “ribbon of solidarity” that stretched southeast from the Brandenburg Gate to the Neukoelln neighborhood. Police said people appeared to be keeping up with safety protocols.
Berlin recently lifted coronavirus-related limits on the number of people who can attend demonstrations, though people are still required to keep at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart in public.
— AP
Suspect arrested in cold case of Likud activist’s slaying
A suspect has been arrested in the four-year-old murder of Likud activist and businessman Doron Shuster, Channel 12 news reports.
Shuster was shot to death in March 2016 at the entrance to his Rishon Lezion home in an apparent drive-by attack.
According to the channel, Yavneh resident Yair Zohar was arrested in connection to the case after being identified by an undercover agent. Zohar, who is already in prison on unrelated charges, has denied any involvement, Channel 12 reports.
Shuster, 50, was closely connected to several powerful Likud figures, including former president Moshe Katsav, former minister Gideon Sa’ar and Netanyahu adviser-turned-state’s witness Nir Hefetz.
China sees largest jump in new infections in months
China has reported its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases in two months, a day after closing the biggest wholesale food market in Beijing and locking down nearby residential communities.
The 57 new confirmed infections include 36 in Beijing.
The Xinfadi market on Beijing’s southeastern side was closed Saturday and neighboring residential compounds locked down after more than 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people.
China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its antivirus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.
Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.
— AP
Russians scotch Turkey trip to talk Syria, Libya
Russia’s foreign and defense ministers have postponed a planned visit to Turkey on Sunday to discuss the Libya and Syria conflicts where Moscow and Ankara back rival forces.
Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu had intended to visit Istanbul on Sunday following an agreement between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, foreign ministries in both countries said on Saturday.
But, without giving a reason, both now say the visit is postponed and work is continuing to reschedule a ministerial meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Lavrov agree in a phone call that contacts will continue in the meantime, Ankara says.
— AFP
Netanyahu, Gantz and co. meet envoy Friedman on annexation
A meeting has begun between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin and US Ambassador David Friedman, to discuss annexation plans.
Friedman has met with all the players several times, though this may be the first summit when they are all present together to hash out the subject.
Dumped Transportation Ministry director lands new job leading Treasury
The cabinet has approved Keren Terner Eyal as new Finance Ministry director.
Terner Eyal made headlines in May when she was unceremoniously fired from her role as Transportation Ministry director by phone while she was on maternity leave.
The career bureaucrat had been widely expected to follow new Minister Israel Katz to the Finance Ministry in any case.
In a statement Katz expresses confidence in her ability to help steer the country “at the height of one of the most challenging periods for the Israeli economy.”
Ministry: 8 at Jerusalem Lazuz gym positive for virus
The Health Ministry says eight people have contracted the coronavirus after visiting the Lazuz gym in central Jerusalem.
It says all eight were in the facility from June 1 to June 8 as well as June 10, and anyone who was there must enter quarantine.
Channel 12 news reports that officials are concerned about the spread of the virus in areas outside of known “outbreak zones.” According to Health Ministry data over June 12 and 13, there were 230 infections outside of the zones and 87 inside them.
Italian protesters deface statue of journalist who had Eritrean child bride
Protesters have scrawled “rapist’’ and “racist’’ on the statue of a late Italian journalist who had acknowledged having had a 12-year-old Eritrean bride while stationed in the Italian colony in the 1930s.
The statue of Indro Montanelli, inside a Milan park that bears his name, has been a flashpoint in Italy’s Black Lives Matters protests, which have put renewed focus on Italy’s colonial past. Activists are also pushing for Italy to grant automatic citizenship to those born in Italy to parents who are permanent residents.
Montanelli, who died in 2001 at 92, was one of Italy’s most revered journalists, honored by the Vienna-based International Press Institute in 2000 as among the 50 World Press Freedom Heroes. A noted war correspondent, he chronicled contemporary Italy from its colonial era through fascism, Italy’s postwar reconstruction and the anti-corruption scandals that overturned Italy’s political class in the 1990s.
In 1977, he was shot four times in the legs by the Red Brigade domestic terror group. He also mentored many of today’s top Italian journalists.
— AP
Netanyahu condemns threats against judge, links them to own woes
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned threats against Justice Anat Baron, and linked them to cases in which social media users said the premier should be killed.
“There should be zero tolerance toward anyone who threatens to murder judges and elected officials alike,” Netanyahu says at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
“This month alone I have filed three police complaints over murder threats against me and my family,” he said. “I call on police to act quickly and forcefully to eradicate the phenomenon of incitement — it has no place among us.”
New lockdown not inevitable if Israel buckles down, outgoing health czar counsels
Outgoing Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells Kan radio that he was surprised by the speed at which Israel seems to have been hit by a second wave of the coronavirus. But he adds that a new lockdown is not a given.
“We can still be relatively optimistic and flatten the curve without a lockdown. We need to keep the guidelines, especially regarding masks. There was an issue in keeping people aware that the corona was not a one-off that came and went. We need to convince the public of how important it is. I think the public, and everybody, was quite tired.”
Sunday is set to mark his last day on the job, after Prof. Chezy Levy was confirmed as his replacement earlier in the day.
Bar Siman-Tov defends his decision not to fire deputy Itamar Grotto, who was exposed as giving a billionaire a pass to ignore virus rules, saying that Levy will deal with it and “there are facts which are still not clear.”
