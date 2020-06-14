Paris police probing anti-Semitic slurs at ‘Justice for Adama’ rally

Paris police are investigating after multiple participants were heard shouting, “Dirty Jews” at a demonstration in Paris focused on Adama Traore, a black man who died in police custody there in 2016.

The chants erupted at Republique Square on Saturday during “Justice for Adama” rally, part of an international protest movement against police violence that has unfolded in recent weeks.

After counter-protesters unfurled a banner that said “Justice for victims of anti-white crimes,” several members of the crowd began shouting about Jews, in an episode caught on video. The Paris police department says in a tweet that it has reported the anti-Semitic comments to the French judiciary.

The chants about Jews in Paris “are an insult to the Republic, but also to the cause that the demonstrators claim to promote,” writes Francis Kalifat, president of CRIF, a group representing French Jewish communities and organizations.

— JTA