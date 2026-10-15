Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Argentine students clash with police at demo over university funding

By AFP 15 October 2026, 10:59 pm
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Argentine demonstrators clash with police at a protest in Buenos Aires over budget-slashing President Javier Milei’s education spending, AFP reporters say.

The demonstration by thousands of students, teachers, trade unionists and opposition activists was peaceful until groups of hooded demonstrators began lobbing stones and other projectiles at the police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

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