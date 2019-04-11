The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Elections committee reviewing vote at 35 polling stations
As Israel awaits the final results from Tuesday’s national election, the Central Elections Committee is reviewing the ballots at some 35 polling stations, where the number of voters recorded does not match the number of ballots, a spokesperson says.
ABC: Trump peace plan could be released as early as this month
The Trump peace plan could be released as early as this month, ABC News reports.
“Though the plan’s release could come this month, sources cautioned a release date has not been finalized and that the administration is weighing a variety of factors. Potential causes for delay could include the upcoming holidays of Passover and Ramadan,” it reports.
Final election results said expected in 2-3 hours
The final elections results will likely be published in two to three hours, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
A source in the Central Elections Committee tells the broadcaster that if the results are not finalized in the coming hours, at 7 p.m. the panel will provide an updated, if not final, tally.
Assange charged in US with Pentagon hacking conspiracy
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in London on a US warrant charging him over his alleged role in a massive leak of military and diplomatic documents in 2010, the Justice Department says Thursday.
Assange faces up to five years in jail on a federal charge of “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer,” according to a statement.
The indictment alleges Assange conspired with Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, to crack a password stored on Department of Defense computers, leading to “one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States,” the statement says.
Avi Gabbay mulls resignation from Labor party
Labor party leader Avi Gabbay is considering resigning over the dismal election outcome that saw the veteran party plummet to just six seats, according to Hebrew reports.
Channel 12 says Gabbay could appoint an interim chairman until party primaries can be held.
2 Gazans cross into Israel, are arrested
Israeli troops arrest two Palestinians who entered Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, the army says.
The two suspects are found to be unarmed.
The pair have been handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning before they will likely be returned to the Gaza Strip.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Austria’s Kurz congratulate Netanyahu on election win
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro tweets congratulations Thursday to his Israeli ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his “great” election win.
“Bibi is a great leader and we will continue working together for the prosperity and for the peace of our people, based on our values and deep beliefs,” Bolsonaro posts on Twitter, using Netanyahu’s nickname.
Thank you my good friend, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro! https://t.co/rwTVga1udw
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 11, 2019
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also calls Netanyahu to offer his congratulations.
I just talked with Prime Minister @netanyahu. I congratulated him again on his great result in the elections on 9 April. We agreed to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between #Israel & #Austria.
— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) April 11, 2019
High Court okays home demolitions for killer of Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher
The High Court of Justice green-lights the demolition of the homes of Arafat Irfaiya, charged in the rape and murder of Israeli teenager Ori Ansbacher.
Justices approve the state’s request to destroy two apartments used by Irfaiya.
Irfaiya, a 29-year-old resident of Hebron, was charged with rape and murder in the context of a terrorist act, for brutally attacking 19-year-old Ansbacher in a Jerusalem forest on the evening of February 7.
Labor’s Tal Russo could quit to allow MK Michaeli into Knesset — report
Labor’s No. 2 Tal Russo, a former general who joined the party ahead of the election, may quit politics and the party, paving the way for former lawmaker Merav Michaeli to enter the Knesset, Channel 12 reports.
Labor saw its worst election outcome since the founding of the State of Israel and is projected to receive just six of the 120 Knesset seats. Michaeli is No. 7 on the party slate.
Channel 12 pollster claims Likud voters lied, skewing exit poll
Veteran pollster Mina Tzemach blames her off-mark Channel 12 exit poll on Likud voters, saying they lied to skew the results in order to harm the TV network.
“The idea is to screw over the television [networks], Channel 12, since it represents things that some people don’t like, so they go and mess them up,” she tells Channel 12.
“People lied to us in the sample,” she says. “I’m pained by what is happening in Israeli society, certainly not among everyone, among some.”
“We are looking for a method in which people won’t be able to lie,” she says.
The Channel 12 exit poll gave Blue and White 37 seats, compared to 33 for the Likud party. The results, which are not yet final, have Likud and Blue and White tied at 35, with the right-wing party slightly ahead in terms of votes.
Election committee: ‘No suspicion whatsoever’ of cyber attack behind glitch
The Central Elections Committee does not believe that a cyber attack is responsible for a glitch on its website responsible for showing incorrect results from Tuesday’s election.
“We are not looking at that option at all,” committee spokesperson Giora Pordes tells The Times of Israel. “It has nothing to do with that. There is no suspicion whatsoever of a hack or anything like that.”
Instead, Pordes explains, the problems on the website are caused by a “technical error in the website programming” that he says will be fixed in the coming hours.
The website has not been updated for hours and shows the New Right party clearing the electoral threshold, even as officials indicated the party fell short. Other snafus include turnout rates of over 100 percent in some areas.
The glitch “only effects the results seen online,” he stresses, explaining that the actual results are recorded on a “separate and secure” system.
In January, the director of the Shin Bet security agency told a closed audience that a world power was planning to disrupt the April 9 vote via a cyber attack. Soon after, news erupted that Iran had hacked the cellphone of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
Amid website snafus, elections panel insists hand-count is accurate
The Central Elections Committee insists the hand-count of the ballots is accurate, saying the off-mark figures on its official website are due to three separate technical errors.
“Three glitches were found in the data transfer,” it says. “The problem is not with the count but with the typing in of figures into the system. Some of the figures were absorbed into the [online] system and some were not.”
Israel Airports Authority includes Beresheet moon landing on its timetable
Alongside incoming flights from Istanbul and Lisbon, the Israel Airports Authority has listed the Beresheet moon landing on its arrival timetable. Find out how to watch the landing here.
Central Elections Committee admits technical errors plaguing site
The Central Elections Committee admits the website recording the official election results has been experiencing technical errors.
The website has not been updated for hours and has the New Right party clearing the electoral threshold, even as officials indicated the party fell short by 1,380 votes. Other snafus include turnout rates of over 100 percent in some areas.
Sudanese defense chief says Bashir detained by army in ouster
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been removed from power and detained by the army, Defense Minister Awad Ibnouf announces on state television on Thursday.
“I announce as minister of defense the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place,” Ibnouf says.
Bashir, who ruled with an iron fist since he took power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, has been removed after deadly force failed to end four months of nationwide protests for his ouster.
British foreign secretary: WikiLeaks’ Assange is ‘no hero’
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange “is no hero,” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says following his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
“What is not acceptable is for someone to escape facing justice and he had tried to do that for a very long time and that is why he is no hero,” Hunt says in a statement.
Meretz MK to attorney general: Investigate Likud cameras at Arab polls
Meretz MK Michal Rozin says she has sent an urgent letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit urging him to investigate Likud’s placement of cameras in Arab polling stations on Election Day.
“Likud tried to deter voters in the Arab community from exercising their democratic right, in a manner that could constitute a threat,” she writes on Twitter.
Hanegbi: We’ll wait for Trump peace plan before taking any sovereignty steps
Veteran Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi tells Israel Radio that Likud wants to apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank, but won’t take unilateral action until after the unveiling of the Trump peace plan.
“We have no interest in annexing three million Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria and turning them into citizens of Israel and changing the makeup of the Jewish and democratic state,” says Hanegbi, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, using the biblical term for the West Bank.
“We need to find, in the end, a solution to the hundreds of thousands of Jews in Ma’ale Adumim, Ma’ale Efraim, in the Etzion Bloc… who don’t know what their status is. Are they Israeli or not? And therefore, this issue we want to resolve, it doesn’t come at the expense of anyone.”
But Hanegbi says such a step is not imminent.
“Of course it clashes [with the Trump peace plan] and therefore… we won’t be running to make decisions of this kind in the coming weeks.”
Hanegbi says he doesn’t know what the US peace plan contains, adding “certainly there is no point in taking unilateral steps before we hear what the president’s plan is.”
In the interview, Hanegbi also says he hopes Bennett and Shaked’s New Right crosses the electoral threshold.
Report: After final ballot count, Likud and Kulanu each gain a seat
According to Channel 12, the Likud party has won 36 seats, one more than an earlier tally, after the final ballots are counted. Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party also benefits, the report says, rising from four to five seats, while United Torah Judaism is believed to slip from eight to seven and the Union of Right-Wing Parties is down to four.
The results are not confirmed.
Labor secretary general in public demand: Gabbay must resign
The secretary-general of the Labor party is calling for chairman Avi Gabbay to resign after leading the party to its worst ever election result, saying that a new leader is needed in order to “begin the work of rebuilding” the once venerable shaper of Israeli politics.
The party, which led Israel for the country’s first 30 years, crashed to just six seats Tuesday with 4.46 percent of the votes, its worst showing in its 71-year history. In the 2015 elections, Labor, as part of the Zionist Union faction, won 24 seats.
In the first public call for Gabbay’s resignation from a Labor party official, secretary-general Eran Hermoni, who was number 11 on the party’s electoral slate, says he told the former Kulanu minister this morning that his time at the helm of Labor was up.
“I made it clear to Gabbay that in light of the devastating election outcome, he must take responsibility and resign immediately from the position of chairman of the Labor party,” Hermoni says in a message sent to party members.
He says that anyone who cares about the future of Labor “has a duty to say clearly: any other chairman who brought such a result would resign.”
The party has a dizzying history of replacing its chairman after election losses. Since it last won the election in 1992, it has seen a whopping total of 13 different leaders.
Hermoni admits that Gabbay’s resignation would not save the party on its own, “but without it,” he adds, “we will not be able to begin the vital work of rebuilding and rehabilitation.”
