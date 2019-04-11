Labor secretary-general calls on Avi Gabbay to resign as party leader

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
British foreign secretary: WikiLeaks’ Assange is ‘no hero’
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange “is no hero,” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says following his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
“What is not acceptable is for someone to escape facing justice and he had tried to do that for a very long time and that is why he is no hero,” Hunt says in a statement.
— AFP
Meretz MK to attorney general: Investigate Likud cameras at Arab polls
Meretz MK Michal Rozin says she has sent an urgent letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit urging him to investigate Likud’s placement of cameras in Arab polling stations on Election Day.
“Likud tried to deter voters in the Arab community from exercising their democratic right, in a manner that could constitute a threat,” she writes on Twitter.
Hanegbi: We’ll wait for Trump peace plan before taking any sovereignty steps
Veteran Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi tells Israel Radio that Likud wants to apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank, but won’t take unilateral action until after the unveiling of the Trump peace plan.
“We have no interest in annexing three million Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria and turning them into citizens of Israel and changing the makeup of the Jewish and democratic state,” says Hanegbi, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, using the biblical term for the West Bank.
“We need to find, in the end, a solution to the hundreds of thousands of Jews in Ma’ale Adumim, Ma’ale Efraim, in the Etzion Bloc… who don’t know what their status is. Are they Israeli or not? And therefore, this issue we want to resolve, it doesn’t come at the expense of anyone.”
But Hanegbi says such a step is not imminent.
“Of course it clashes [with the Trump peace plan] and therefore… we won’t be running to make decisions of this kind in the coming weeks.”
Hanegbi says he doesn’t know what the US peace plan contains, adding “certainly there is no point in taking unilateral steps before we hear what the president’s plan is.”
In the interview, Hanegbi also says he hopes Bennett and Shaked’s New Right crosses the electoral threshold.
Report: After final ballot count, Likud and Kulanu each gain a seat
According to Channel 12, the Likud party has won 36 seats, one more than an earlier tally, after the final ballots are counted. Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party also benefits, the report says, rising from four to five seats, while United Torah Judaism is believed to slip from eight to seven and the Union of Right-Wing Parties is down to four.
The results are not confirmed.
Labor secretary general in public demand: Gabbay must resign
The secretary-general of the Labor party is calling for chairman Avi Gabbay to resign after leading the party to its worst ever election result, saying that a new leader is needed in order to “begin the work of rebuilding” the once venerable shaper of Israeli politics.
The party, which led Israel for the country’s first 30 years, crashed to just six seats Tuesday with 4.46 percent of the votes, its worst showing in its 71-year history. In the 2015 elections, Labor, as part of the Zionist Union faction, won 24 seats.
In the first public call for Gabbay’s resignation from a Labor party official, secretary-general Eran Hermoni, who was number 11 on the party’s electoral slate, says he told the former Kulanu minister this morning that his time at the helm of Labor was up.
“I made it clear to Gabbay that in light of the devastating election outcome, he must take responsibility and resign immediately from the position of chairman of the Labor party,” Hermoni says in a message sent to party members.
He says that anyone who cares about the future of Labor “has a duty to say clearly: any other chairman who brought such a result would resign.”
The party has a dizzying history of replacing its chairman after election losses. Since it last won the election in 1992, it has seen a whopping total of 13 different leaders.
Hermoni admits that Gabbay’s resignation would not save the party on its own, “but without it,” he adds, “we will not be able to begin the vital work of rebuilding and rehabilitation.”
— Raoul Wootliff
