Channel 12 pollster claims Likud voters lied, skewing exit poll

Veteran pollster Mina Tzemach blames her off-mark Channel 12 exit poll on Likud voters, saying they lied to skew the results in order to harm the TV network.

“The idea is to screw over the television [networks], Channel 12, since it represents things that some people don’t like, so they go and mess them up,” she tells Channel 12.

“People lied to us in the sample,” she says. “I’m pained by what is happening in Israeli society, certainly not among everyone, among some.”

“We are looking for a method in which people won’t be able to lie,” she says.

The Channel 12 exit poll gave Blue and White 37 seats, compared to 33 for the Likud party. The results, which are not yet final, have Likud and Blue and White tied at 35, with the right-wing party slightly ahead in terms of votes.