Bedouin town back under lockdown after measure expired due to bureaucratic error

The government renews its lockdown over the Bedouin town of Hura near Beersheba, which suffers from the second-highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, after the measure expired at midnight due to a bureaucratic lapse.

There have been 123 confirmed cases among Hura’s population of 16,983, according to the Health Ministry’s Tuesday figures, including 20 new infections over the last three days. The number of cases there has tripled over the last week — the highest growth rate in Israel.

Channel 12 reports that despite the number of cases in the town, residents took advantage of the closure being lifted temporarily to return to normal.