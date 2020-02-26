Beijing orders quarantine for foreign arrivals from virus-hit areas

Beijing announces Wednesday that people landing in the Chinese capital from countries hit by the new coronavirus epidemic will have to go into 14-day self-quarantine.

A day earlier, more than 250 people arriving in eastern China from South Korea were placed in isolation after passengers on two flights were discovered to have fevers.

Beijing had already ordered people returning to the capital to go into self-quarantine following the Lunar New Year holiday but exempted those arriving from abroad.

With the deadly virus now hitting countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Beijing’s health commission spokesman Gao Xiaojun tells reporters on Wednesday that people arriving “from areas with severe epidemic situations abroad … must accept home or concentrated medical observation for 14 days.”

The eastern city of Qingdao and Dalian in the northeast announces similar measures.

Separately, the foreign ministry says China is “exploring the possibility” of adopting “scientific, appropriate, and targeted prevention and control measures” for people arriving from abroad.

— AFP